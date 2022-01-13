|Salvatore Ferragamo Taps Jharrel Jerome for Its Spring/Summer 2022 Advertising Campaign|Four Black Female Police Officers Are Suing Baltimore Police Department Alleging Discrimination and Harassment|5 Circle Mirrors That’ll Make a Big Statement in Any Room|Alice Childress’ Nearly 70-Year-Old Stage Play About Racism in Theater Still Rings True in 2022|A North Carolina City Scholarship Program Removes Preference for Black Applicants Because of Reverse Racism Allegation|New York Mayor Eric Adams Reassigns Brother to Top Security Position|Chris Dickerson, the First Black Mr. America, Passes Away at 82|The Ultimate NFL Fallacy: Winning Games Matter Most|Ronnie Spector, Lead Singer of the Ronettes, Passes Away at 78|Dior Has Teamed Up With Technogym for the Ultimate in Fitness Equipment

Salvatore Ferragamo Taps Jharrel Jerome for Its Spring/Summer 2022 Advertising Campaign

Emmy Award-winning actor and musician Jharrel Jerome. Image: courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo.

Emmy Award–winning actor and musician Jharrel Jerome stars in Salvatore Ferragamo’s 2022 Spring/Summer advertising campaign. Photographed by famous French lensman Hugo Comte, the still images show an idyllic location for a summer adventure and capture the essence of beauty and possibility that reflect an Italian passion for life. There’s an escapist feel, and the mix of vintage and contemporary looks are reminiscent of those worn by movie stars from the sixties and seventies.

The campaign also features a short film produced by artist and director Amalia Ulman, who appears alongside Jerome. The movie centers on the concept of family and revisiting special memories. We see a budding love story, a reignited friendship, and a quest to find one’s inner self.

From romantic and flowy garments to stylish upscale moccasins, the apparel and accessories also costar in the photos and film. Through a three-dimensional textured crafting process, the pieces are fabricated with cotton and silk, wool and linen, and hemp yarn. A gorgeous ultrasoft bucket bag that comes in a range of colors debuts.

Image: courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo
Image: courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

