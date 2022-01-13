Salvatore Ferragamo Taps Jharrel Jerome for Its Spring/Summer 2022 Advertising Campaign

Emmy Award–winning actor and musician Jharrel Jerome stars in Salvatore Ferragamo’s 2022 Spring/Summer advertising campaign. Photographed by famous French lensman Hugo Comte, the still images show an idyllic location for a summer adventure and capture the essence of beauty and possibility that reflect an Italian passion for life. There’s an escapist feel, and the mix of vintage and contemporary looks are reminiscent of those worn by movie stars from the sixties and seventies.

The campaign also features a short film produced by artist and director Amalia Ulman, who appears alongside Jerome. The movie centers on the concept of family and revisiting special memories. We see a budding love story, a reignited friendship, and a quest to find one’s inner self.

From romantic and flowy garments to stylish upscale moccasins, the apparel and accessories also costar in the photos and film. Through a three-dimensional textured crafting process, the pieces are fabricated with cotton and silk, wool and linen, and hemp yarn. A gorgeous ultrasoft bucket bag that comes in a range of colors debuts.

Image: courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo