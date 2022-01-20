|Rihanna Has Dropped a Valentine’s Day Collection Just in Time for You to Cop for Bae|Sen. Tim Scott Set to Release Memoir ‘America, A Redemption Story’ in August|EBONY Rundown: Sidney Poitier Cause of Death Revealed, Officers Charged in Shooting of 8-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl, and More|Mississippi Renames Street After Blues Legend Bobby Rush|TikTok Influencer Dies After Video Game Altercation|Halle Berry, H.E.R., and Jennifer Hudson Among the Nominees of the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards|Fashion Luminaries, Industry Insiders, and Close Friends Share Sentiments on the Cultural Impact and Lasting Legacy of André Leon Talley|Photo-Essay: Remembering André Leon Talley and His Larger-Than-Life Style|Remembering EBONY and Jet Founder John H. Johnson on His Birthday|Happy Birthday! 5 Things You Didn’t Know About EBONY’s Founder John H. Johnson

Rihanna Has Dropped a Valentine’s Day Collection Just in Time for You to Cop for Bae

Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty.

Earlier this month, Rihanna announced the opening of five Savage x Fenty stores. And now, the brand has dropped the Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day 2022 collection, which adds new selections to its Glossy Flossy and Lace’d Up lingerie lines. There’s also an exclusive Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat in Lavender Savage to round out its sexy offerings. The gorgeous custom color lip luminizer complements the unisex lingerie pieces, which include vibrantly colored bras, panties, satin boxers, lacy bodysuits, and pajamas your partner will love. 

Rihanna stars in the collection’s seductive campaign, which is titled Love on the Edge. Also featured are models Lourdes Leon, Quannah Chasinghorse, Tess McMillan, Alva Claire, Souizz, Shugga, Sarah Kim, Nyja, and Evan Leff.

The price of the new Savage x Fenty collection ranges from $23 to $85, and the pieces are available for purchase on savagex.com.

Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty Lace’d Up Padded Low Balconette Bra, $65, savagex.com
Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty Lace’d Up Cheeky, $25, savagex.com 
Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty Glossy Flossy Fishnet Robe, $85, savagex.com 
Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty Glossy Flossy Seamless Slip, $65, savagex.com
Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty Savage X Boxers, $23, savagex.com 
Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty Savage X Satin Pants, $65, savagex.com

