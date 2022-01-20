Rihanna Has Dropped a Valentine’s Day Collection Just in Time for You to Cop for Bae

Earlier this month, Rihanna announced the opening of five Savage x Fenty stores. And now, the brand has dropped the Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day 2022 collection, which adds new selections to its Glossy Flossy and Lace’d Up lingerie lines. There’s also an exclusive Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat in Lavender Savage to round out its sexy offerings. The gorgeous custom color lip luminizer complements the unisex lingerie pieces, which include vibrantly colored bras, panties, satin boxers, lacy bodysuits, and pajamas your partner will love.

Rihanna stars in the collection’s seductive campaign, which is titled Love on the Edge. Also featured are models Lourdes Leon, Quannah Chasinghorse, Tess McMillan, Alva Claire, Souizz, Shugga, Sarah Kim, Nyja, and Evan Leff.

The price of the new Savage x Fenty collection ranges from $23 to $85, and the pieces are available for purchase on savagex.com.

Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty



Savage x Fenty Lace’d Up Padded Low Balconette Bra, $65, savagex.com



Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty



Savage x Fenty Lace’d Up Cheeky, $25, savagex.com



Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty



Savage x Fenty Glossy Flossy Fishnet Robe, $85, savagex.com



Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty



Savage x Fenty Glossy Flossy Seamless Slip, $65, savagex.com



Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty



Savage x Fenty Savage X Boxers, $23, savagex.com

