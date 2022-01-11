Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Is Set to Open 5 Stores

Luckily for us, five seems to be the magic number. Rihanna is opening five Savage x Fenty retail stores in five different cities. Her flagship store will launch in Las Vegas later this month.

The size-inclusive brand, which caters to men and women, has seen major success and gained a loyal customer base. So it’s only natural for Savage x Fenty to make its foray into the brick-and-mortar world. “On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets,” the company said in a press release.

The other locations—which will be in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.—should be up and running in early 2022.

We can’t wait! Now, if we can only get some new music…