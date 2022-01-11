|Cynthia Erivo to Star and Produce Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Blink Speed’|Michelle Obama Launches Coalition to Register One Million New Voters|Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Is Set to Open 5 Stores|Get Rid of These Items to Make Space for the New Year|Smithsonian to Return Benin Bronze Artifacts to Original Locations|John Legend Sells His Music Catalog|Meet Megan Brown, the Top Chef Firing Up Change|Celebrities and Luminaries Honor Sidney Poitier|A Praise Song for Sidney Poitier|Kanye West Set to Headline 2022 Coachella Festival

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Is Set to Open 5 Stores

Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images

Luckily for us, five seems to be the magic number. Rihanna is opening five Savage x Fenty retail stores in five different cities. Her flagship store will launch in Las Vegas later this month.

The size-inclusive brand, which caters to men and women, has seen major success and gained a loyal customer base. So it’s only natural for Savage x Fenty to make its foray into the brick-and-mortar world. “On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets,” the company said in a press release.

The other locations—which will be in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.—should be up and running in early 2022.

We can’t wait! Now, if we can only get some new music…

