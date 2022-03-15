|Mike Mora, Husband of Singer Kelis, Has Passed Away After Battle With Stomach Cancer|Get It Girl: Saweetie and Champion Are Helping the Next Gen of Champs Come Into Their Flex|Questlove’s Recipe for His Favorite Wind-Down Cocktail|Jane Campion Slights Venus and Serena Williams, Then Apologizes|R&B Singer Timmy Thomas Passes Away at 77|Woman of the Day: Meet Precious Adams, The Award-Winning Ballerina Breaking Barriers|‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Star Gabrielle Union Shares the Keys to Successfully Blending Families|Pyer Moss Drops an Exclusive Crewneck Collaboration With The Met Store|Tommy Hilfiger Crowns Designer Clarence Ruth as the Winner of the New Legacy Challenge|An Instagram Influencer Is Suing the NYPD for $30 Million for Using Her Image on a ‘Wanted’ Poster

Get It Girl: Saweetie and Champion Are Helping the Next Gen of Champs Come Into Their Flex

Image: courtesy of Champion

Champion and Saweetie have joined forces for the brand’s newest campaign titled “Get it Girl.” The campaign spotlights a group of 12 diverse, female collegiate athletes, the “Champion Circle,” who play by their own rules and look good doing it. In addition to being featured in the campaign with rapper Saweetie, the sporty ladies were outfitted in Champion swag including soft-touch sports bras and leggings. Each chosen member of the “Champion Circle” received a 2-year NIL(Name Image Likeness) deal with the sportswear brand to be its official ambassadors. They also received access to mentors to help them develop their professional career interests within the areas of sports, entertainment, media and marketing. 

Check out some of the Black Girl Magic flex in campaign images.

Image: courtesy of Champion.
Image: courtesy of Champion.
Image: courtesy of Champion.
Image: courtesy of Champion.
Image: courtesy of Champion.
Image: courtesy of Champion.
Image: courtesy of Champion.
Image: courtesy of Champion.

