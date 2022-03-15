Get It Girl: Saweetie and Champion Are Helping the Next Gen of Champs Come Into Their Flex

Champion and Saweetie have joined forces for the brand’s newest campaign titled “Get it Girl.” The campaign spotlights a group of 12 diverse, female collegiate athletes, the “Champion Circle,” who play by their own rules and look good doing it. In addition to being featured in the campaign with rapper Saweetie, the sporty ladies were outfitted in Champion swag including soft-touch sports bras and leggings. Each chosen member of the “Champion Circle” received a 2-year NIL(Name Image Likeness) deal with the sportswear brand to be its official ambassadors. They also received access to mentors to help them develop their professional career interests within the areas of sports, entertainment, media and marketing.

Check out some of the Black Girl Magic flex in campaign images.

Image: courtesy of Champion.

Image: courtesy of Champion.

Image: courtesy of Champion.

Image: courtesy of Champion.

Image: courtesy of Champion.

Image: courtesy of Champion.

Image: courtesy of Champion.