SheaMoisture and Tina Knowles-Lawson Launch Salon Innovation Fund for Stylists

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Neal Farinah
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Neal Farinah, Image: courtesy of SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture and Tina Knowles-Lawson have partnered together to launch the Salon Innovation Fund and content series which supports Black hairstylists. Five grants will be awarded to the winners in an effort to provide funding and education that can help independent stylists turn their side-hustle into a business as well as diversify and scale their new beauty offerings.

Having been an entrepreneur and former salon owner herself, Knowles-Lawson was eager to join forces with the SheaMoisture in its shared mission of supporting Black entrepreneurs, and empowering stylists to pursue their dreams beyond the chair. “As a previous salon owner and stylist, I’m honored to be a part of this initiative. This grant awards stylists that are using connections and experiences from their salon chair to innovate products and services that not only support the needs of their clients but can create wealth and opportunities for their families and communities.” says Knowles.  

Applicants can apply for the grants through October 18th at SheaMoistureFund.com. Each winner will receive $10,000 to help grow, scale, and transform the innovations that many created out of necessity to subsidize income loss during the pandemic. 

“At SheaMoisture, we work to serve our community and re-invest in them as they navigate the ramifications of the past 18 months,” says Simone Jordan, Head of Brand Purpose and Partnerships. Knowles-Lawson and her friend the celebrity hair stylist Neal Farinah will be featured in the brand’s ongoing content series called Salon Sessions, where they discuss the importance of the fund and share their own personal stories as stylists and salon owners. 

“It’s inspiring to be a part of SheaMoisture’s Salon Sessions campaign to highlight and fund Black salon owners and stylists,” says Farinah. 

Clips from the series will live on SheaMoisture’s IG and can be seen in full on the brand’s YouTube page. 

