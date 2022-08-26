ByBlack Certified: 4 Black-Owned Services to Keep on Your Personal Radar

No matter what you might be looking for, there is a Black-owned business that can cater to your every need. As Black Business Month continues to emphasize the variety of durable, sustainable and unique Black-owned businesses at our disposal, it also brings to light the importance of supporting them year round.

In this spirit, EBONY is proud to support ByBlack, an established platform that gives foundational assistance to businesses led by Black entrepreneurs. Powered and created by the US Black Chambers (USBC), ByBlack posts an expansive database of verified Black-owned businesses that can be utilized by all.

Below is a round-up of several various ByBlack-certified businesses to know:

Post Petals is a Black-owned flower delivery service specializing in bulk “bloom boxes” to assist in your floral arrangement projects. The company also hosts “Petal Riots,” private floral arranging events. Talia R. Boone, the founder and CEO, aims to include social justice at the root of her work. What’s better than arranging gorgeous petals with a purpose?

The interior retail store and shop The Black Home eliminates the challenge of sourcing Black-owned home decor through their wide range of offerings. The Newark-based outlet was founded by Neffi Walker, who also serves as the principal designer for the business. Whether it be decor, fragrance or candles, you’ll discover the right interior accoutrement to serve up luxurious Black excellence in your space.

Technology is consistently shaping the way we interact with the world now more than ever before. With this in mind, DJS Digital LLC provides a set of curated offerings to assist business owners as they transform their respective practices to become more efficient.

With over five locations ranging from Louisville to Las Vegas, GEST Carts simplifies the woes of finding affordable transportation for individuals and businesses through its unique shuttle service. Through honing in on sustainability and technology, GEST also has the capability to offer free rides to all who seek its services through the company’s mobile app. The company partners with major brands and provides them with advertising as a way to make its rides affordable and accessible to all.