In Case You Forgot: 7 Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts To Give That Special Someone

We get it—when Valentine’s Day comes around, it can be easy to put off gift buying for those you love until the very last minute. Although your intentions might have been good, you ended up not buying a gift for that special someone in your life and you are now hard pressed to find something that is intentional and genuine. Chocolates, cards and a stuffed teddy bear are cool but you may need to incorporate one additional item for an added touch.

If this sounds like you, check out these V-Day gift options that you can pick up and deliver to those you care about while in a hurry.

Order a Sweet Treat

Goldbelly Oprah’s Favorite Red Velvet Layer Cake, $49, goldbelly.com. Image: Goldbelly

If your sweetie has a sweet tooth, consider purchasing a specialty dessert that will appease their tastebuds through a local bakery or maybe a Insta-famous spot that ships internationally.

All About Love book by bell hooks

All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks, $15, barnesandnoble.com. Image: Barnes and Noble

Valentine’s Day is a time where we often reflect on the meaning of love and how best to show it. The late bell hooks may have gotten it right with her book All About Love: New Visions where she explores what the concept is at its core. “The word ‘love’ is most often defined as a noun; yet we would all love better if we used it as a verb,” writes hooks and getting this book for a loved one might be the perfect place to start.

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Nest Hub 7” Smart Display with Google Assistant, $65, bestbuy.com. Image: Best Buy

One of the best gifts you can give is the one of making someone’s life easier. Whether you are celebrating your love long distance or want to try something new, this gadget will allow you to set up virtual dates, have a digital sous chef as you cook up something good or create a specialized photo album album of your favorite moments of your partner all at once. They can be purchased at electronic stores such as Best Buy, Kohl’s or Staples.

Valentine’s Day Meal

Image: Doordash

The way to the heart is through the stomach and nothing says “I care for you” more than a nice meal from your lover’s favorite spot. Try using Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub to schedule a pick up order for a nice dinner this evening.

Netflix Gift Card

Image: Netflix

What’s a little romance without a little Netflix and chill? Invest in your future rendez-vous by buying your sweetheart a gift card for the streaming platform.

Give a unique flower arrangement

Urban Stems The Finesse Bouquet,$80, urbanstems.com. Image: Urban Stems

Flowers can say it all. Instead of looking for something too extravagant, sometimes the answer is as simple as a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. Urban Stems offers dazzling arrangements that inspire joy and are not basic everyday display. They also have same day delivery and subscription services available if you’d like to give that Valentine’s Day feeling more often.

Apple Music Subscription

Music reminds us of certain places and memories that we hold dear. If you’re into making curated playlists on this day of love, consider taking it a step further with gifting your partner an Apple Music subscription so that they can listen and reminisce on your relationship through a sonic experience.