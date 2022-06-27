Slutty Vegan Gets In on the Sneaker and Bag Game With Steve Madden

Footwear brand Steve Madden and Slutty Vegan, one of Atlanta’s hottest restaurants, have collaborated on a limited edition vegan sneaker and bag.

This partnership marks the first time a fashion shoe brand and a vegan restaurant have worked together. Both products reworked two of Madden’s hottest styles—the “Posession” and the “BSettItUp.” Both styles are redesigned with PETA-approved vegan materials along with Slutty Vegan’s signature hues—

a white, red, and yellow color scheme.

“I am thrilled that Slutty Vegan is able to partner with such an amazing company like Steve Madden. When the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer. This collaboration is bigger than just a shoe—it is about showing people that you don’t have to live inside a box. You can be disruptive and break every glass ceiling, even if it means being a burger joint that has a vegan shoe!” says Slutty Vegan founder and owner Pinky Cole.

Both Steve Madden and Slutty Vegan will be donating $1 to PETA via ShoppingGives for each item purchased through their respective websites. You can purchase the limited-edition styles at sluttyvegan.com and stevemadden.com.

Image: Drea Nicole for Slutty Vegan.

Image: Drea Nicole for Slutty Vegan



Slutty Vegan x Steve Madden All-New Posession Sneakers, $100, sluttyvegan.com