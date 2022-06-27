|How to Avoid ‘Travel Gut’ While Vacationing Abroad|Op-Ed: The Criminalization of the Right to Choose Impacts Black Birthing People Most—Here’s How We Can Fight Back|Pride Month: Designer Jerome Lamaar on Creating Clothing That Goes Beyond Labels|Artist Walker Noble Collabs With West Elm For Décor Line Inspired By His African Ancestry|Slutty Vegan Gets In on the Sneaker and Bag Game With Steve Madden|Kevin Liles Discusses His Latest Music Venture and Being an Activist for Black Freedom|Iconic Black-Owned Bookstore Eso Won Books to Close at the End of the Year|‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Mishael Morgan Shares Her Inspiring Journey to Her Historic Daytime Emmy Win|NYC Pride Photo Essay: A Visual Feast Celebrating Black LGBTQ+ Joy|The Best Moments From the 2022 BET Awards

Slutty Vegan Gets In on the Sneaker and Bag Game With Steve Madden

Image: Drea Nicole for Slutty Vegan
Footwear brand Steve Madden and Slutty Vegan, one of Atlanta’s hottest restaurants, have collaborated on a limited edition vegan sneaker and bag. 

This partnership marks the first time a fashion shoe brand and a vegan restaurant have worked together. Both products reworked two of Madden’s hottest styles—the “Posession” and the “BSettItUp.” Both styles are redesigned with PETA-approved vegan materials along with Slutty Vegan’s signature hues—
a white, red, and yellow color scheme.

“I am thrilled that Slutty Vegan is able to partner with such an amazing company like Steve Madden. When the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer. This collaboration is bigger than just a shoe—it is about showing people that you don’t have to live inside a box. You can be disruptive and break every glass ceiling, even if it means being a burger joint that has a vegan shoe!” says Slutty Vegan founder and owner Pinky Cole.

Both Steve Madden and Slutty Vegan will be donating $1 to PETA via ShoppingGives for each item purchased through their respective websites. You can purchase the limited-edition styles at sluttyvegan.com and stevemadden.com

Image: Drea Nicole for Slutty Vegan.
Image: Drea Nicole for Slutty Vegan

Slutty Vegan x Steve Madden All-New Posession Sneakers, $100, sluttyvegan.com
Image: courtesy of Slutty Vegan

Slutty Vegan x Steve Madden All-New Bcallingsv Bag, $89, sluttyvegan.com
