Stitch Fix Picks 6 Black Designers for Its Elevate Program

Online personal styling service Stitch Fix has just released the names of its 2022 Elevate Grant and Mentorship program. Established in 2020, the program is designed to create a more diverse retail industry by supporting entrepreneurial creatives of color. Each year, the company selects six Black designers and provides them with financial grants and mentorship to help them grow their business. They will also have an opportunity to launch their clothing and accessories collections on Stitch Fix.

This year’s recipients are as follows: Danner-Okotie, the founder of consciously crafted Nigerian clothing brand Besida; identical twins Bruce and Glen, who established the New York City–based sustainable clothing and accessories label BruceGlen; Edas founder Sadie Mims, a New York City–based accessories designer who creates staple jewelry and handbags; Jasmine Rennie, founder of Gracemade, a faith-driven fashion-forward apparel brand based in Los Angeles; Megan Smith, founder of Los Angeles–based sustainable women’s contemporary clothing label Megan Renee; and Taylor Jay, whose elevated casual namesake clothing brand is based in the Bay Area.

Stay tuned for more to come from these six designers.