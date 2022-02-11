|Stitch Fix Picks 6 Black Designers for Its Elevate Program|Cop His Look: Singer Eric Bellinger’s 6 Grooming Must-Haves|Watch: Inside the HBCU STEM Print Issue with EBONY Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|A Guide to This Weekend’s Super Bowl LVI|What’s In My Bag: New York Fashion Week Edition|The Goddess of Mary J. Blige That Is in All of Us|Judge Refuses to Reinstate Four Students Expelled Over Slavery Petition|Maine Man Indicted for Hate Crimes Relating to Arson of a Black Church in Massachusetts|5 Black-Owned Businesses to Support While in Town for the Super Bowl|Brooklyn Museum to Host an Exhibit Featuring the Work of Virgil Abloh

Stitch Fix Picks 6 Black Designers for Its Elevate Program

Image: Seventy Four for Getty Images.

Online personal styling service Stitch Fix has just released the names of its 2022 Elevate Grant and Mentorship program. Established in 2020, the program is designed to create a more diverse retail industry by supporting entrepreneurial creatives of color. Each year, the company selects six Black designers and provides them with financial grants and mentorship to help them grow their business. They will also have an opportunity to launch their clothing and accessories collections on Stitch Fix.

This year’s recipients are as follows: Danner-Okotie, the founder of consciously crafted Nigerian clothing brand Besida; identical twins Bruce and Glen, who established the New York City–based sustainable clothing and accessories label BruceGlen; Edas founder Sadie Mims, a New York City–based accessories designer who creates staple jewelry and handbags; Jasmine Rennie, founder of Gracemade, a faith-driven fashion-forward apparel brand based in Los Angeles; Megan Smith, founder of Los Angeles–based sustainable women’s contemporary clothing label Megan Renee; and Taylor Jay, whose elevated casual namesake clothing brand is based in the Bay Area. 

Stay tuned for more to come from these six designers. 

