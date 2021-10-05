Lifestyle Brand Dad No Kids Partners with Son of a Saint to Create a Better Future for Black Boys

Founded by Damien Elijah, the lifestyle brand Dad No Kids is committed to youth development in underprivileged communities. Recently, it has partnered with the non-profit organization Son of a Saint (SOAS) on a T-shirt as a fundraising vehicle. The top, which is emblazoned with a reworked “Son of a Saint” logo on the front in the Dad No Kids font, also has an encouraging message on the back of it. “I was inspired by the original SOAS logo and designed a classic yet modern piece to bridge the gap between streetwear and traditional fundraising,” says Elijah.

Founded in 2011 by Bivian ‘Sonny’ Lee III, the non-profit organization is dedicated to the mentorship and transformation of fatherless boys in New Orleans. The mission of SOAS is to shape the lives of young men through mentorship coupled with emotional support, the expansion of life skills, and the formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships. Bivian plans to add more programming, more mentors, and enroll more boys in its cause year after year.

The fundraising tee is available for purchase on dadnokids.com for $38. All proceeds will go towards supporting the construction of a new and larger space for current and future young men of SOAS.

The back of the T-shirt displays inspiring messaging. Dad No Kids x Son of Saint T-shirt, $38 each, dadnokids.com