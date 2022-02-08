|Sharon Chuter’s ‘Make It Black’ Campaign Continues to Redefine Beauty This Black History Month|This Black-Owned Startup Brings People Together Virtually With Wine|Supreme Court Overturns Order That Required Alabama to Redraw Congressional Map|Spotify Denounced Joe Rogan’s Use of the ‘N-Word’ but Will Not Censor Him|Kanye West Wants Us to Reimagine Black History Month With a New Name|Actress Ebonée Noel Spills About ‘Kings of Napa’ and Wine in EBONY’s ‘Hidden Black History’ Instagram Series|Yo Gotti Covers Tuition for Clark Atlanta University Student|What to Wear to Bae’s Super Bowl Party|EBONY Rundown: Blues Legend Syl Johnson Passes Away, Minneapolis Mayor Halts Execution of No-Knock Warrants After Death of Amir Locke, and More|A Black Italian Actress Is Subjected to Racist Messages

What to Wear to Bae’s Super Bowl Party

Images, clockwise from top left: courtesy of MatchesFashion; Zara; Ssense; Aritzia.

Can we take a minute and be real, ladies? How many of us attend Super Bowl parties to watch the game? For many of us, it’s about eating yummy food, socializing with friends, critiquing the commercials, and watching the halftime show. For most of us, the most important thing is to look good while doing so.

And if it’s your man’s turn to host the annual Super Bowl function for your friends, your fit must really be on point. There’s an art to looking chill but fashionable. An oversize shirt and leather pants give an elevated yet casual vibe. And let your accessories set the tone: A chunky healed boots says comfortable cool (and they’ll keep the feet happy). Some fun gold jewelry can soften up a look, and a bucket hat can add a touch of sporty flavor.

Below, we’ve curated a chic lewk for you to flex on game day.

Image: courtesy of Matchesfashion.

Valentino Garavani V-logo cotton-twill bucket hat, $490, matchesfashion.com 
Image: courtesy of Zara.

Zara Oversized Shirt, $70, zara.com
Image: courtesy of Aritzia.

Aritzia High-Waisted Vegan Leather Pants, $148, aritzia.com
Image: courtesy of Ssense.

See by Chloe Black Mallory Heeled Chelsea Boots, $445, ssense.com
Image: courtesy of H&M.

H&M Hoop Earrings, $13, hm.com
Image: courtesy of Pamela Love.

Pamela Love Dome Ring, $130, pamelalove.com 
Image: courtesy of Agmes.

Agmes Thin Domed Ring, $150, agmesnyc.com

