What to Wear to Bae’s Super Bowl Party

Can we take a minute and be real, ladies? How many of us attend Super Bowl parties to watch the game? For many of us, it’s about eating yummy food, socializing with friends, critiquing the commercials, and watching the halftime show. For most of us, the most important thing is to look good while doing so.

And if it’s your man’s turn to host the annual Super Bowl function for your friends, your fit must really be on point. There’s an art to looking chill but fashionable. An oversize shirt and leather pants give an elevated yet casual vibe. And let your accessories set the tone: A chunky healed boots says comfortable cool (and they’ll keep the feet happy). Some fun gold jewelry can soften up a look, and a bucket hat can add a touch of sporty flavor.

Below, we’ve curated a chic lewk for you to flex on game day.

Image: courtesy of Matchesfashion.



Valentino Garavani V-logo cotton-twill bucket hat, $490, matchesfashion.com



Image: courtesy of Zara.



Zara Oversized Shirt, $70, zara.com



Image: courtesy of Aritzia.



Aritzia High-Waisted Vegan Leather Pants, $148, aritzia.com



Image: courtesy of Ssense.



See by Chloe Black Mallory Heeled Chelsea Boots, $445, ssense.com



Image: courtesy of H&M.



H&M Hoop Earrings, $13, hm.com



Image: courtesy of Pamela Love.



Pamela Love Dome Ring, $130, pamelalove.com

