Superstar Stylist June Ambrose Shows Off Her Sportier Side in Her New Puma High Court Collection

Superstar stylist June Ambrose in Puma's High Collection, a basketball-inspired lifestyle line which she designed herself. Image: courtesy of Puma.

Our favorite athletic has come through again. This time in the form of a basketball-inspired lifestyle collection titled PUMA High Court, which was designed by the iconic image maker and PUMA Hoops Creative Director June Ambrose

Ambrose has played an integral part in helping PUMA launch the women’s hoops category following her introduction to the PUMA family in 2020. “June’s remarkable career of creating culture-defining moments over the past 25+ years is truly inspirational, and we are thrilled to have her intimately involved as the Creative Director of our PUMA Hoops business,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA. “She has taken PUMA Hoops to the next level, redefining our Women’s Hoops business with this collection, and truly merging streetwear style with performance.” 

As a fashion trailblazer who has dedicated her career to consistently redefining elements of style, her new role with PUMA has been no different. With this collection, Ambrose has refined what it means to be stylish in sport while encouraging self-empowerment, on and off of your playing field of choice. “When designing this collection, I considered the lifestyle of women and how integral movement is to our wardrobes. I wanted to harness the flexibility that we need and marry this with stylish versatility; each piece is designed to work for all of the positions that we inhabit and the many races we run in our lives every day,” says the superstar stylist. 

The collection draws inspiration from June’s philosophy that life is a sport, style is the game and basketball is the vibe. “I thought about how style and fashion make me feel; when I look good, I feel good, I feel empowered, and I want to share that emotion with the women wearing this collection. When women put on the High Court collection, I want them to feel bold, confident, and fierce,” says Ambrose. 

Veteran director and producer Hype Williams, Ambrose’s long-term creative partner shot the stunning campaign images. The collection features a fun multi-colored rugby shirt, stylish breakaway pants, sporty ankle strap sneakers, and more. Pieces retail up to $375 and can be purchased at puma.com.

PUMA High Court Freedom Rugby, $95, puma.com
PUMA High Court Women’s Arena Shorts, $55, puma.com
PUMA High Court Diggins Breakaway Women’s Basketball Pants, $150, puma.com
PUMA High Court Regal Ralph Sampson Mid Women’s Sneakers, $100, puma.com
