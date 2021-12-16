|Supervsn Is ‘Saying Less’ With Their New Holiday Collection|Ray-Ban Rolls Out Smart Glasses Just in Time for Christmas|The Plight of Black Women Soaring Towards Rarified On-Air Roles as Play-by-Play Announcers|Op-Ed: How Companies Can Incorporate Ujaama, the Kwaanza Principle of Cooperative Economics|Holiday Gift Guide: 6 Hoodies to Buy for Bae Just So You Can Steal Them Back|O.J. Simpson Granted Early Parole Release|James Brown’s Estate Sold to Primary Wave Music for an Estimated $90 Million|Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent to Develop ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series|Black Community Leaders and Voting Rights Activists Push the White House for More Action|Kristen Hayden Is the First Black Woman to Win a National Diving Title

Supervsn Is ‘Saying Less’ With Their New Holiday Collection

Supervsn's latest campaign features the singer Black Party and the model Slick Woods. Image: courtesy of Supervsn.

Supervsn, a Los Angeles-based collective, dropped their holiday collection this week. The collection titled “Say Less” includes classic pieces such as cargos, tees, and hoodies emblazoned with conscious mantras, such as: “With our thoughts, we make the world,” “Think Differently,” and “Unf*ckwittable.”

The brand, founded by Gavin Mathieu, a South Central Los Angeles native who has helped to redefine streetwear culture and built sustainable communities through his work in the fashion and music industry, will host a pop-up shop at Harun Coffee in the Leimert Park section of Los Angeles from December 18-31st. T

Through his work, Mathieu has worked with rappers like Dom Kennedy, YG, and the late Nipsey Hussle. Continuing his efforts to help improve his community Mathieu launched “I Empower,” a passion project conceived to educate and inspire the Black and Brown community to think differently about their self-worth and internal power. 

“There is so much noise in the world that I’ve just arrived at a space where I don’t feel the need to say anything. I just want to let the actions speak and lead with creativity,” says the streetwear designer.

Actress and model Slick Woods and singer Black Party can be seen in the brand’s latest campaign.

Image: courtesy of Supervsn
Image: courtesy of Supervsn
Image: courtesy of Supervsn

Supervsn “Thinking Different” Crewneck, $148, supervsn.com
Image: courtesy of Supervsn

Supervsn Studio Stacked Sweatpants, $148, supervsn.com

