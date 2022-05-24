|Queen Latifah Announces ‘It’s Bigger Than Me’ Live Tour to Shift Dialogue Surrounding Obesity|Pretty Little Thing and Teyana Taylor Are Searching for the Next Big Fashion Talent|Tabitha Brown Just Launched a 75-Piece Fashion and Lifestyle Collection With Target|Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock Have Joined Forces to Give Us the Ultimate Summer Slides|Yep, They Tried It and We Weren’t Having It: Walmart Dropped Juneteenth-Inspired Ice Cream From Stores|Jay Versace’s GoFundMe Campaign for His Mother’s Memorial Has Caused a Social Media Stir|Amidst Baby Formula Shortage, This Physician-Trusted Performance Drink Rehydrates Nursing Mothers|Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette Named the First Black Woman President and CEO of the Indianapolis Museum of Art|Reggie Bullock Wins 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award|Christian Cooper, the Black Birdwatcher Who Was Harassed by Central Park ‘Karen,’ Gets His Own National Geographic Show

Tabitha Brown Just Launched a 75-Piece Fashion and Lifestyle Collection With Target

tabitha_brown
Image: courtesy of Target
Influencer Tabitha Brown came into our lives via our phone screens through her warm and funny Instagram and TikTok videos that centered around her beautiful family and her vegan lifestyle. She and Target are now joining forces on a limited-edition collaboration to physically bring a bit of her joyous effervescence into our lives. The collections will launch over the next year with 75-pieces across apparel, swim, accessories, home, office, food, kitchenware and entertaining categories. Most items will retail under $30.

As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality,” says Brown. “Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self. To me, joy comes from freedom, and I was free to be myself during this entire design process, which is reflected in the assortment. I hope my collections bring Target guests joy, love, and optimism to their everyday lives.”

You can cop the collection at target.com and Target stores nationwide, starting June 11th.

Image: courtesy of Target.
Image: courtesy of Target.
Image: courtesy of Target.
