Tabitha Brown Just Launched a 75-Piece Fashion and Lifestyle Collection With Target

Influencer Tabitha Brown came into our lives via our phone screens through her warm and funny Instagram and TikTok videos that centered around her beautiful family and her vegan lifestyle. She and Target are now joining forces on a limited-edition collaboration to physically bring a bit of her joyous effervescence into our lives. The collections will launch over the next year with 75-pieces across apparel, swim, accessories, home, office, food, kitchenware and entertaining categories. Most items will retail under $30.

As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality,” says Brown. “Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self. To me, joy comes from freedom, and I was free to be myself during this entire design process, which is reflected in the assortment. I hope my collections bring Target guests joy, love, and optimism to their everyday lives.”

You can cop the collection at target.com and Target stores nationwide, starting June 11th.

Image: courtesy of Target.

