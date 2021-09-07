If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us to appreciate, it’s fluid fashion. The Athletic Side of Us (TASOU) has always understood the assignment and the brand’s latest capsule campaign drop is wearable proof of that. The collection, which is described as “streetwear meets athletic wear with couture sensibility,” is set against the backdrop of the ancient Benin Kingdom and features graffiti print inspired the art scene in the Bronx—the locale Nigerian designer Chuks Collins calls home—as well as the other surrounding New York City boroughs.

Image: courtesy of TASOU/Davey Jones

The collection is comprised of items for both men and women. The menswear is characterized by statement pieces, such multipurpose graffiti shorts that can be worn during an “outing running, swimming or just staying at home to lounge around,” a press release explains. “My idea was to do something very forward and comfortable that’s easy to wear, but also very summery and upbeat at the same time,” Collins said of the capsule campaign in a statement obtained by EBONY. “My menswear is inspired by me and what I think about when I pack a backpack for a few days trip.”

The women’s apparel was designed to honor and “amplify the empowerment of women” while also providing comfortable, transitional looks. “I wanted something that was functional for women that can be worn from day to night from pants and dresses,” Collins went on to explain. “I was also looking for colors that would transition with other items in a woman’s wardrobe,” states Collins. “Most pieces in the men’s and women’s collections are also considered gender fluid, like the boyfriend t-shirt.”

Image: courtesy of TASOU/Davey Jones

The capsule honors TASOU’s commitment to sustaintable, eco-friendly fashion with low carbon output. Multiple looks from the campaign are made from recycled plastic bottles, organic cottons, hemp, and repurposed fish nets. Additionally, TASOU has partnerned with The Irede Foundation and proceeds from sales will go towards providing “sustainable prosthetic limbs” to children living in Nigeria.

To shop the capsule campaign, click here.