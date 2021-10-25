|Sudan’s Military Ends Transitional Government in Coup|NBA Expands Commitment to HBCUs by Advancing Opportunites Across All 107 Schools|Anti-Vax Crowd Storms Barclays Center in Support of Kyrie Irving|Huey P. Newton Honored With Statue Commemorating the 55th Anniversary of the Black Panther Party|Telfar and the Canadian Outwear Company Moose Knuckles Are Dropping a 17-piece Capsule Collection|The House of LR&C Wants to Give You 25% Off on Ciara’s Birthday|Ebony Leadership Stunned in Custom Looks by Black Designers at Power 100 Gala|Ebony’s 2021 Power 100 Gala Recap|YouTube Announces #YouTube Black Voices Fund Music Class of 2022|Family of Elijah McClain Reach Settlement With the City of Aurora, Colorado

Image: courtesy of Moose Knuckles
On November 1st, the Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles and Telfar will release their first capsule collection collab, Moose Knuckles x TELFAR. The 17 piece outwear collection will be Telfar’s first introduction to the outwear world. Key items include a classic bomber set with a matching pair of fox-trimmed boot-cut ski pants, a double-breasted hybrid wool-and-nylon puffer peacoat, and a puffer hoodie.

We expect the line’s limited-edition totes—the classic Telfar Medium Shopper with an embossed “TC” logo in luscious puff-down nylon and a Large Shopper, featuring an all-over puzzle-piece monogram in trapunto nylon puff—to be instant sensations and sell out once they hit the market.

“By infusing Moose Knuckles’ signature shapes, with Telfar’s iconic designs we developed something completely new and timeless that we feel both our communities will appreciate.” says Dominique Lagleva, Vice President, Global Marketing, Moose Knuckles about working with one of the most forward-thinking designers in the industry today. “Our mutual vision to create something off-duty, effortless, and responsible in its construction allowed for incredible synergy between our brands.”

The two companies plan on continuing their partnership for the long-term. Telfar’s own solo outerwear collection, which is being manufactured by the Canadian company, is set to debut this fall.

“This is designed specifically for everyone. If I don’t see it in the street every day, it didn’t really happen,” says the designer Telfar Clemens on the collection.

Prices range from $195 to $4,300 and can be bought on Mooseknucklescanada.com and TELFAR.net.

