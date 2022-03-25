Telfar Finally Reveals Its Mystery Collaboration— It’s With Eastpak

The cat’s finallyout of the bag! Telfar announced today that his secret mystery collaborator is the heritage luggage and backpack brand Eastpak—not Supreme as many had hoped. It’s still good though as we think the partnership is still legendary. And many of the brand’s fans agree as they are buying the bags sight unseen as a blind pre-order on telfar.net. That’s devotion for you!

And if you missed out on today’s Telfar x Eastpak drop, don’t worry as there will be three additional ones on the following dates: March 31, April 4 and April 8. So be sure to prep your credit cards ahead of time.