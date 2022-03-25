|Taraji P. Henson’s Production Company Inks Content Deal With BET Studios|Nike Air Max Day Is Tomorrow—Time to Cop Another Pair or Two|Video Interview: Kandi Burruss on Her New Spin-off ‘Kandi & The Gang’|10 New Books to Gift Children This Spring|Ketanji Brown Jackson Shined During Intense US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings|Telfar Finally Reveals Its Mystery Collaboration— It’s With Eastpak|‘King Richard’ Star and Oscar Nominee Aunjanue Ellis on Making Black Women Feel Seen and Heard|Will Packer Is Ready for His Oscars Close-Up|Woman to Woman: The Strength of a Mother|The WNBA’s Documentary Film ‘We Are the W’ Is Filled With Stories Worth Repeating

Telfar Finally Reveals Its Mystery Collaboration— It's With Eastpak

telfar bag
Image: courtesy of Telfar
The cat’s finallyout of the bag! Telfar announced today that his secret mystery collaborator is the heritage luggage and backpack brand Eastpak—not Supreme as many had hoped. It’s still good though as we think the partnership is still legendary. And many of the brand’s fans agree as they are buying the bags sight unseen as a blind pre-order on telfar.net. That’s devotion for you!

And if you missed out on today’s Telfar x Eastpak drop, don’t worry as there will be three additional ones on the following dates: March 31, April 4 and April 8. So be sure to prep your credit cards ahead of time. 

