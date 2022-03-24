|Jamaica is Seeking Reparations From the United Kingdom|Supreme Court Rejects New Legislative Map for Wisconsin That Would Have Created a New Black Voting District|Telfar is Surprising Us With a New Mystery Collaboration This Friday|Kid Cudi to Direct and Star in New Film ‘Teddy’|Photographer Carell Augustus’ Book ‘Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments’ Is a Masterclass in Powerful Positive Imagery|A$AP Rocky Launches Sleek New Whiskey Brand Mercer + Prince|Jackson State University Becomes the First HBCU to Have a Televised Spring Football Game|Ohio University Is Experiencing a Rash of Racist Hate Crimes|EBONY Rundown: NCAA Accused of Violating Civil Rights of Black Student-Athletes, NeNe Leakes Tapped for ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition,’ and More|Women of the White House: Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young

Telfar collab
Image: courtesy of Telfar
It’s happening! It’s finally happening. Telfar has announced in a press release that the brand will be collaborating on a 4-piece offering with an untold collaborator. The styles will be available to purchase on telfar.net.

We’re all no stranger to Telfar bags and how fast they sell out; so expect nothing less than this collab selling out within seconds. The collection will go live at 12 pm EST on Friday March 25th–so it’s best to be on the site at 11:45 am with your hand on your mouse ready to drop the goodies in your cart. Don’t fret though as the brand let us know that there will be three more upcoming on the following dates: March 31, April 4 and April 8. 

Try to decipher the bags style below—if you can (yeah, we know the images are pixelated)—and let us know who do you think is the mystery collaborator. Some of our buddies think it might be Supreme!

Image: courtesy of Telfar.
Image: courtesy of Telfar.
Image: courtesy of Telfar.
Image: courtesy of Telfar.
