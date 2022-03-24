Telfar is Surprising Us With a New Mystery Collaboration This Friday

It’s happening! It’s finally happening. Telfar has announced in a press release that the brand will be collaborating on a 4-piece offering with an untold collaborator. The styles will be available to purchase on telfar.net.

We’re all no stranger to Telfar bags and how fast they sell out; so expect nothing less than this collab selling out within seconds. The collection will go live at 12 pm EST on Friday March 25th–so it’s best to be on the site at 11:45 am with your hand on your mouse ready to drop the goodies in your cart. Don’t fret though as the brand let us know that there will be three more upcoming on the following dates: March 31, April 4 and April 8.

Try to decipher the bags style below—if you can (yeah, we know the images are pixelated)—and let us know who do you think is the mystery collaborator. Some of our buddies think it might be Supreme!

Image: courtesy of Telfar.

Image: courtesy of Telfar.

Image: courtesy of Telfar.