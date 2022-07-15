Teva’s Coco and Breezy Accessories Collab Is a Study in Cool Sunny Vibes

Sibling sunglass designers Coco and Breezy have teamed up with Teva, the earthy footwear brand, on a new eyewear and sandal collection for men, women and kids.

Image: courtesy of Teva

The sunglasses are an extension of Coco and Breezy’s signature laid-back style and are designed with love. The eyewear come in transparent neutral tones, such as green and brown colorways in sizes for adults and kids.

Image: courtesy of Teva

The footwear reimagines Teva’s classic Hurricane XLT2 sandal in earth tones with inclusive sizing for adults and kids. The footwear feature breathable mesh foot straps with luxe suede details that seamlessly blend fashion and function.

Image: courtesy of Teva





Image: courtesy of Teva





“Teva was built on a foundation of creativity and freedom to explore. We inspire those who crave experiences and connections, in whatever form they take. Through our collaboration with Coco and Breezy, and as brands who value inclusion in the outdoors and celebrate expression through personal style, we wanted to design a collection of summer essentials that elevate your adventures, no matter where they bring you,” said Anders Bergstrom, Vice President, Global GM of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brands.

“We’re excited to partner with Teva on a collection that celebrates our shared love for the outdoors. Access to nature supports our physical and mental well-being – and we believe everyone should have the freedom to explore the outdoors fearlessly, we wanted to create a summer look for anyone to wear and adventure confidently in.” said Coco and Breezy Dotson, founders of Coco and Breezy.

Prices for the collection range up to $90 , and the pieces can be bought at teva.com