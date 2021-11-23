Thanksgiving Throwback: Family Gathering Looks by Way of Our Favorite ’90s Stars

We’re excited for Thanksgiving. For many of us, it will be our first in-person gathering for the occasion since 2019. Now we know how our people can be. We tend to want to dress up for the holidays, especially around family and especially after not being around one another for so long.

If you don’t know where to start, don’t worry. For a little style inspiration, we went down memory lane to see how our “favorite relatives”—in our heads, anyway— rocked their looks.

Check out our roundup below.

Your grandma Loretta (right), her sisters Angela and Lela, and their older brother Forest are dressed to the nines in their black-tie looks—it’s almost as if they were going to a Hollywood movie premiere or something.

Your bougie cousin Jasmine is always fun to hang out with. She just flew in from California wearing her red form-fitting dress.

Your big cousin Samuel, your aunt’s oldest son, is wearing a two-piece denim set and leather jacket. You can find him on the porch smoking a cigarette until the food is ready.

Your older brother Omar is always flexing a black leather jacket, whether it is winter or summer. Your other brother Taye loves to be comfortable, so a basic jacket and trousers are his go-to. They show up late as usual—and they forgot to grab the ice your mom told them to bring.

Cousin Tifah is rounding up all the kids to play games in Grandma’s backyard. She is always dressed in athletic wear and will challenge you to a race or a game of horse.

Big sister Brandy (center) is a fan of denim on denim. She brought her line sisters home with her this year. One of the girls mothers makes their clothes in these matching looks. They’ve been on the front porch stepping since 11 a.m.

Your little cousins Kelton, Marques, and Jerome are always putting on mini-concerts in Grandma’s kitchen. They’ve always dressed alike in matching looks. Jerome will not let that eye patch go from that pirate costume that he rocked on Halloween a long time ago—it’s been five years.

Your cousin Tyra is back in town after spending the year modeling and traveling all over the world. She got discovered at our local mall. Whenever she’s home with the family, she keeps it casual by wearing black leggings, a comfy tee, and a denim jacket.