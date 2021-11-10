Here are the 7 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Winners We’re Excited About

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards are fast approaching and we can’t wait!
Tonight, fashion’s brightest stars will be awarded and honored at the event, which takes place in New York City.
In addition to its fashion awards, the organization in partnership with Vogue, supports and nurtures emerging artists through their grant program, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. Candidates vie for an opportunity to obtain funding and mentoring to help grow their businesses—with only ten winners selected each year.
