The 9 Best Red Carpet Looks From This Year’s Time 100 Gala

Jazmine Sullivan at the Times 100 Gala. Image: Angela Weiss/ AFP for Getty Images
Last night a few of our favorite celebrities gathered in New York City to attend the Time 100 Gala. The annual awards ceremony always brings out the biggest stars. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige, who is currently featured on the cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential List, looked nothing less than stunning. Zendaya did what she always does and took our breath away. And, Dwyane Wade showed up with his cool dad vibes.

Check out the best looks of the evening, and let us know your favorite.

Zendaya in a printed blue and green dress. Image: Angela Weiss/ AFP for Getty Images
Mary J. Blige in a stunning ruffly gown. Image: Angela Weiss/ AFP for Getty Images
Dwyane Wade in a fresh take on the three-piece suit. Image: Angela Weiss/ AFP for Getty Images
Designer Aurora James in a gorgeous fringe gown. Image: Angela Weiss/ AFP for Getty Images
Ariana DeBose in a floral-embellished dress with a thigh-high slit. Image: Angela Weiss/ AFP for Getty Images
Jon Batiste in a nubby suit. Image: Angela Weiss/ AFP for Getty Images
Questlove in an all black ensemble. Image: Angela Weiss/ AFP for Getty Images
Tarana Burke in a fluttery chiffon gown. Image: Angela Weiss/ AFP for Getty Images
