The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

It’s the first Monday in May so you know that means Black-twitter will be live-tweeting their favorite celebrity looks and ranking outfits from best to worse. This year’s theme is a part 2 to last September’s gala titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The theme is a celebration of American style and the unsung US designers. The red carpet is hosted by none other than actress and television personality La La Anthony. The funny, witty, and fashionable Regina King has been chosen as one of the Gala’s hosts. The no-camera allowed event begins with a seated dinner followed by an after-party and musical performances.
