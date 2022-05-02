|Best Moments From the 2022 Met Gala|The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet|The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks Throughout the Years|What I’m Buying the Moms in My Life for Mother’s Day|The Nonprofit District MotherHUED Connects and Empowers Black Mothers Nationwide|Journalists of Color Come Together for Inaugural Politics & Inclusion Dinner During White House Correspondents Weekend|HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Breakout Star Quincy Isaiah Dishes on Playing the Great Magic Johnson|Nike Just Unveiled a Serena Williams Building at Its Main Headquarters Campus|Five London Police Officers Are Accused of Racially Profiling Two Black Athletes|Kevin Hart Introduces Gran Coramino, an Ultra-Premium Tequila Brand

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Janelle Monáe. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

It’s the first Monday in May so you know that means Black-twitter will be live-tweeting their favorite celebrity looks and ranking outfits from best to worse. This year’s theme is a part 2 to last September’s gala titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The theme is a celebration of American style and the unsung US designers. The red carpet is hosted by none other than actress and television personality La La Anthony. The funny, witty, and fashionable Regina King has been chosen as one of the Gala’s hosts. The no-camera allowed event begins with a seated dinner followed by an after-party and musical performances.

Janelle Monáe in Chloe at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Image: Jamie McCarthy for Getty Images
Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herra by Wes Gordon at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Normani in Christian Siriano at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
La La Anthony in custom LaQuan Smith to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Joan Smalls attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Anderson .Paak in Gucci at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Image: Jamie McCarthy for Getty Images
Laura Harrier in Victor Glemaud and H&M at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Danai Gurira attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Questlove in an Ermenegildo Zegna cape at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Franklin Leonard in Kenneth Nicholson at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
(L-R) Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022, in New York City. Image: Jamie McCarthy for Getty Images
Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Precious Victoria Lee attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Lori Harvey attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Paapa Essiedu attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Janicza Bravo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Ashton Sanders in Casablanca at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
LaQuan Smith attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Leslie Odom Jr. in Fendi at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Regé-Jean Page arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Jon Batiste attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Venus Williams in Chloe at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Denée Benton attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Adrienne Adams attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Image: Theo Wargo/WireImage for Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.