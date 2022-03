After the show, it’s the after-party. From Sean P. Diddy Combs to Rashida Jones, the celebrities, below, pulled up in their best party clothes for a night filled with laughs and wins.

Comment below on your favorite look.

Megan Thee Stallion in a cut-out Mônot gown. Image: John Shearer for Getty Images

Sean Combs, Tyler Perry and John Legend are a portrait of Black elegance. Image: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair.

Zoë Kravitz in a stunning Saint Laurent column. Image: Lionel Hahn for Getty Images.

EBONY’s March 2022 cover star Tracee Ellis Ross in a black leather trumpet gown. Image: Daniele Venturelli for WireImage.

Ciara, looking ravishing in a wine-colored slashed gown, with her husband Russell Wilson in all black. Image: Daniele Venturelli for WireImage

Regé-Jean Page in a black tailored tux. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union in Valentino Haute Couture and Gucci. Image: Karwai Tang for Getty Images.

Ziwe Fumudoh in a luscious Sergio Hudson number. Image: John Shearer for Getty Images.

Quavo in a velvet blazer and loads of ice. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images.

EBONY’s Cover 2021 cover star Tessa Thompson wears Schiaparelli Haute Couture to the swanky fete. Image: Karwai Tang for Getty Images.

Lashana Lynch in a back-slit halter gown. Image: Daniele Venturelli for WireImage

LaKeith Stanfield takes it to the next level with his Saint Laurent chubby jacket. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for WireImage

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey in a Tony Ward Couture gown. Image: Daniele Venturelli for WireImage.

Tiffany Haddish in green Dolce & Gabbana gown. Image: Daniele Venturelli for WireImage.

Rosario Dawson in Thome Browne with her dapper-looking date for the evening Hassan Pierre. Image: Daniele Venturelli for WireImage.

Jay Ellis in a marble-print blazer. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for WireImage.

Bethann Hardison in a printed cape. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images.

Antwaun Sargent and photographer Tyler Mitchell in Gucci. Image: Arturo Holmes for FilmMagic

Lucien Laviscount in a velvet blazer. Image: Daniele Venturelli for WireImage.

Ryan Michelle Bathe in a Sebastian Gunawan gown. Image: John Shearer for Getty Images

Cleo Wade in a sheer floral look. Image: John Shearer for Getty Images.

The model Adwoa Aboah in an ultra-revealing number. Image: John Shearer/Getty Images)

Rashida Jones wears The Vampire’s Wife dress. Image: John Shearer for Getty Images

Saweetie ishows off her curves in a sexy black dress. Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson looks sexy and chic in this Dolce & Gabbana gown. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images.

Serena Williams in a silvery Versace mini dress. Image: John Shearer for Getty Images.

Phoebe Robinson in a pink tulle dress. Image: Arturo Holmes for FilmMagic.