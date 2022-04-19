The Best Looks From Coachella 2022, So Far

Coachella kicked off this past weekend with the hottest artists hitting the festival stage. Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new song, along with a new flow that we are here for. We don’t know about you, but it gave us young Lil Kim vibes.

As for the attendees, they really brought their “lewks” game. Festivals are a great place to experiment with your clothing, accessory and beauty choices. Feel free to explore your Euphoria dreams with glitter, fringe, bra tops, combat boots or Chuck Taylors. (Or, check out our curation of cute frocks, cut-off shorts and rocking’ footwear)

Weekend two is coming up and if you’re in need of additional outfit inspiration take a look below at some of the best looks from this past weekend.

Ronnie

Yung Miami

Abigail

Quavo

Fania Jean

Blu

Kali Rose

Camiilla de Llucas

Lloyd Newby