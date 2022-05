Music industry OG Sean Puffy Combs is hosting this year’s Billboard Music Awards so you know stars are definitely going to bring their style A-game on the red carpet. From the Doja Cat to the City Girls to Little Miss Flint check out some of our red carpet favorite looks of the night below.

Let us know your favorite looks down in the comment section.

Doja Cat in Schiaparelli the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Travis Scott attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

JT and Yung Miami of City Girls at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images for MRC

Ty Dolla Sign at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Bryan Steffy/WireImage for Getty Images

Teyana Taylor at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Burna Boy at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Mary J. Blige at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Bryan Steffy/WireImage for Getty Images

Latto at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Giveon in Bottega Veneta at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Chloe Bailey at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Bryan Steffy/WireImage for Getty Images

Shenseea at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Bryan Steffy/WireImage for Getty Images

Pusha T at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Maxwell at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image:Bryan Steffy/WireImage for Getty Images

Kendra Bailey and Bryson Tiller at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images for MRC

Lisa Padilla and Jimmy Jam at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images for MRC

Christian Combs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

D’Lila Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie Combs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Quincy Brown at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images for MRC