|The Best Looks From the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards|Dennis Haysbert Talks Career Goals and His New Movie ‘No Exit’|Jennifer Hudson to Host Daytime Talk Show This Fall|Bob Marley’s Empire Just Got Deliciously Bigger|President Biden’s State of the Union Address Touches on an Economic Future With Health Equity|Shonda Rhimes Honored With Barbie Ahead of International Women’s Day|Cop This Stat: Telfar Drops Two New Denim Styles|How the Absence of Black Women in Clinical Trials Impacts the Black Breast Cancer Mortality Rate|Five Takeaways From the State of the Union Address|Auburn University Gymnast Derrian Gobourne to Launch ‘Black Girl Magic’ NFT Collection

The Best Looks From the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Ciara. Image: Amy Sussman for FilmMagic for Getty Images

On Wednesday evening, the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards aired and we got to see all of our new favorite girls. Our good bay area sis Saweetie won the game-changer award which was well deserved as our girl is elevating her brand as a household name and not just a rapper. Our crazy cousin Doja Cat took home the Powerhouse Award and we could not agree more, this lady is doing her thing out here. Summer Walker, our favorite shy r&b girl took home the Chart Breaker award because, duh who’s seeing her when it comes to numbers? Nobody! H.E.R. received the Impact Award and took the chance to pay tribute to her mom “I want to thank my mom for teaching me to stay humble, be grounded, and be hardworking,”. Not only did our girls take home some of the biggest awards of the night they looked good doing so. From Doja Cat to Summer Walker to Ari Lennox our girls gave what was supposed to have been given.

See below for some of our favorite lewks of the night!

Doja Cat in a black deep V playful ballerina style dress.

Image: Kevin Mazur for WireImage for Getty Images
Our good sis Summer Walker giving us greek goddess vibes.

Image: Amy Sussman for FilmMagic for Getty Images
Ari Lennox and slicked back ponytail paired with this chic off-the-shoulder number with a cropped front area and train in the back.

Image: Emma McIntyre for Getty Images
Normani is in a metallic and leather ensemble with a high side slit staying true to her aesthetic.

Image: Amy Sussman for FilmMagic for Getty Images
Russell Wilson recently revealed he spends one million a year to keep his body in shape and we can tell even in this sharp suit he’s in.

Image: Kevin Mazur for WireImage for Getty Images
Saweetie really went there and is giving us cleavage and thighs in this sensual lewk.

Image: Robyn Beck / AFP for Getty Images
Sevyn Streeter is giving us greek goddess but make it Black.

Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images
H.E.R. being H.E.R. in a kimono style cardigan and a black top, trousers, and white shades.

Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images
Tinashe in a playful colorful polka dot strapless balloon gown.

Images: Amy Sussman for FilmMagic for Getty Images

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.