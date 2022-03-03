The Best Looks From the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

On Wednesday evening, the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards aired and we got to see all of our new favorite girls. Our good bay area sis Saweetie won the game-changer award which was well deserved as our girl is elevating her brand as a household name and not just a rapper. Our crazy cousin Doja Cat took home the Powerhouse Award and we could not agree more, this lady is doing her thing out here. Summer Walker, our favorite shy r&b girl took home the Chart Breaker award because, duh who’s seeing her when it comes to numbers? Nobody! H.E.R. received the Impact Award and took the chance to pay tribute to her mom “I want to thank my mom for teaching me to stay humble, be grounded, and be hardworking,”. Not only did our girls take home some of the biggest awards of the night they looked good doing so. From Doja Cat to Summer Walker to Ari Lennox our girls gave what was supposed to have been given.

See below for some of our favorite lewks of the night!

Doja Cat in a black deep V playful ballerina style dress.



Image: Kevin Mazur for WireImage for Getty Images

Our good sis Summer Walker giving us greek goddess vibes.



Image: Amy Sussman for FilmMagic for Getty Images

Ari Lennox and slicked back ponytail paired with this chic off-the-shoulder number with a cropped front area and train in the back.



Image: Emma McIntyre for Getty Images

Normani is in a metallic and leather ensemble with a high side slit staying true to her aesthetic.



Image: Amy Sussman for FilmMagic for Getty Images

Russell Wilson recently revealed he spends one million a year to keep his body in shape and we can tell even in this sharp suit he’s in.



Image: Kevin Mazur for WireImage for Getty Images

Saweetie really went there and is giving us cleavage and thighs in this sensual lewk.



Image: Robyn Beck / AFP for Getty Images

Sevyn Streeter is giving us greek goddess but make it Black.



Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

H.E.R. being H.E.R. in a kimono style cardigan and a black top, trousers, and white shades.



Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images