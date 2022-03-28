|The Best (and Most Unexpected) Moments From the 2022 Oscars|The Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet|Chef Sicily Sierra Wants Us to Spice Up Our Sandwiches|Taraji P. Henson’s Production Company Inks Content Deal With BET Studios|Nike Air Max Day Is Tomorrow—Time to Cop Another Pair or Two|Video Interview: Kandi Burruss on Her New Spin-off ‘Kandi & The Gang’|10 New Books to Gift Children This Spring|Ketanji Brown Jackson Shined During Intense US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings|Telfar Finally Reveals Its Mystery Collaboration— It’s With Eastpak|‘King Richard’ Star and Oscar Nominee Aunjanue Ellis on Making Black Women Feel Seen and Heard

The Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith Image: David Livingston for Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Held in Hollywood, California the 2022 Oscars was a night filled with good fashion and Black Hollywood royalty. The show opened with Queen Beyonce performing ‘Be Alive’ from the King Richard soundtrack from a tennis court in Compton, California see below in case you missed out. Will Smith won his first Oscar for Best Actor in his performance for King Richard. Ariana DeBose took home the award for best supporting actress for her role in West Side Story. Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won the best documentary feature. Aside from the major wins, we received this evening let’s get into the fashions. Zendaya always understands the assignment and we expect nothing less from her. Lupita Nyong’o never misses, ever. Jay Ellis showed up in a white suit so I’m guessing it was Condola’s night to watch the baby? The res carpet was filled with some of the most exciting looks we’ve seen in a while.

Take a look below, and let us know your favorite outfit.

Zendaya serving face in a cropped collar top and grey sequin skirt.

Image: David Livingston for Getty Images
Will Smith in a 3-piece suit giving rich uncle vibes.

Image: Kevin Mazur for WireImage
Ariana DeBose has been doing what she needs to do at these award shows. This 2-piece red number is hot!

Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
That boy clean – Nate Parker in a luxe-looking suit.

Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
Lupita Nyong’o in a golden floral dress.

Image: Kevin Mazur for WireImage
Jay Ellis feeling Godly in his white tux.

Image: David Livingston for Getty Images
Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah give Black royalty vibes.

Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
Pauletta Washington in an orange off-the-shoulder ruched dress and Denzel Washington in a classic suit.

Image: Jeff Kravitz for FilmMagic
Ava DuVernay in a blue Goddess-like dress.

Image: Jeff Kravitz for FilmMagic
Ebony cover star Lena Waithe in a sharp brown suit and black turtleneck.

Image: David Livingston for Getty Images
If mermaids were real this is what they’d be wearing Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey.

Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz gave us a throwback spring fling queen dress, pretty in pink.

Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion, that’s it that’s the tweet.

Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo all smiles in a black suit jacket and matching skirt with a train.

Image: Jeff Kravitz for FilmMagic
Serena Williams in an elegant pleated dress.

Image: David Livingston for Getty Images
Venus Williams is the real wonder woman this evening.

Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
Sheila ain’t driving up the mountain alone tonight. Jill Scott looks GOODT!

Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis in a stunning orange gown.

Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.