The Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Held in Hollywood, California the 2022 Oscars was a night filled with good fashion and Black Hollywood royalty. The show opened with Queen Beyonce performing ‘Be Alive’ from the King Richard soundtrack from a tennis court in Compton, California see below in case you missed out. Will Smith won his first Oscar for Best Actor in his performance for King Richard. Ariana DeBose took home the award for best supporting actress for her role in West Side Story. Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won the best documentary feature. Aside from the major wins, we received this evening let’s get into the fashions. Zendaya always understands the assignment and we expect nothing less from her. Lupita Nyong’o never misses, ever. Jay Ellis showed up in a white suit so I’m guessing it was Condola’s night to watch the baby? The res carpet was filled with some of the most exciting looks we’ve seen in a while.
Take a look below, and let us know your favorite outfit.