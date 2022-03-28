The Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Held in Hollywood, California the 2022 Oscars was a night filled with good fashion and Black Hollywood royalty. The show opened with Queen Beyonce performing ‘Be Alive’ from the King Richard soundtrack from a tennis court in Compton, California see below in case you missed out. Will Smith won his first Oscar for Best Actor in his performance for King Richard. Ariana DeBose took home the award for best supporting actress for her role in West Side Story. Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won the best documentary feature. Aside from the major wins, we received this evening let’s get into the fashions. Zendaya always understands the assignment and we expect nothing less from her. Lupita Nyong’o never misses, ever. Jay Ellis showed up in a white suit so I’m guessing it was Condola’s night to watch the baby? The res carpet was filled with some of the most exciting looks we’ve seen in a while.

Take a look below, and let us know your favorite outfit.

Zendaya serving face in a cropped collar top and grey sequin skirt.



Will Smith in a 3-piece suit giving rich uncle vibes.



Ariana DeBose has been doing what she needs to do at these award shows. This 2-piece red number is hot!



That boy clean – Nate Parker in a luxe-looking suit.



Lupita Nyong’o in a golden floral dress.



Jay Ellis feeling Godly in his white tux.



Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah give Black royalty vibes.



Pauletta Washington in an orange off-the-shoulder ruched dress and Denzel Washington in a classic suit.



Ava DuVernay in a blue Goddess-like dress.



Ebony cover star Lena Waithe in a sharp brown suit and black turtleneck.



If mermaids were real this is what they’d be wearing Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey.



Zoë Kravitz gave us a throwback spring fling queen dress, pretty in pink.



Megan Thee Stallion, that’s it that’s the tweet.



Cynthia Erivo all smiles in a black suit jacket and matching skirt with a train.



Serena Williams in an elegant pleated dress.



Venus Williams is the real wonder woman this evening.



Sheila ain’t driving up the mountain alone tonight. Jill Scott looks GOODT!



