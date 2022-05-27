The Best Memorial Day Sales to Check Out This Weekend

Now is the time to update your wardrobe. If you’re like me, you probably haven’t bought new threads in the past 2 years since the pandemic started. We know you’re tired of staying inside and your sweatsuits and loungewear aren’t going to cut it at the fancy brunches, vacays and weddings you have on your summer agenda. Take advantage of the Memorial Day sales happening this weekend and buy yourself some fits to show out this season.

Here’s a round-up of some of the best sales happening this weekend:

DL1961 is offering up to 40% Off selected styles promo code: MEMORIALDAY20 the sale began May 22nd and will run through May 30th.

Warp + Weft is offering 40% Off full-price styles + up to 70% Off warehouse sale promo code: MEMORIALDAY40 starting May 26th – May 30th.

Elizabeth Arden is offering 15% off $50 purchases, 20% off $75, purchases, and 25% off $100 purchases starting May 30th – June 6th.

M.M.LaFleur is offering you to buy 2 items and get 20% off with code HELLOAGAIN. Buy 3+ get 25% off with code BACKTOIT starting May 26th – May 31st.

Skinnytees is offering 40% off site-wide with code MEM40 starting May 26th – May 30th.

Fara offering 15% off full-price items with code MEMORIAL15FARA.

I Love Tyler Madison is offering up to 70% with code MEMORIALDAY starting May 27th – May 30th.

Up! Pants is offering up to 70% with code MEMORIALDAY starting May 27th – May 30th.

Sterling Forever is offering 20% off all necklaces and bracelets plus free shipping on orders over $50 starting May 27th – May 30th.

Soul Journey Jewelry is offering 20% sitewide with code MEM20.

Karen Lazar Design is offering 20% off The Diamond Collection with code MEM20 starting May 29th – May 30th.

Catherine Weitzman is offering a 30% off sitewide sale with code MEMORIAL30.

Natalie Mills is offering up to 50% off all styles starting May 27th – May 30th.

P448 is offering 30% off select styles ongoing from May 12th.

Brixton is offering 50% off a dedicated selection of clothes, hats, and accessories starting from May 16th – May 30th.

Hanky Panky is offering up to 70% off select solid thongs, printed thongs, bras, and multipacks starting May 25th – June 1st.

Hanna Andersson is offering up to 50% off on a selection of their hundreds of kids’ and adults’ items starting May 23rd – May 30th.

Cleanlogic is offering 20% off on all items sitewide with the discount code, MEMORIAL20 starting May 26th – May 31st.

Dia & Co spend $150, get 25% off, spend $250, get 30% off, spend $400, get 35% off starting May 26th – May 30th.

Emi Jay is offering 25% off sitewide (excluding customized clips + the new drop) starting May 26 – 30th.

For Love & Lemons is offering 30% off select spring styles additional 30% off on existing sale items starting May 27th – 30th.

I.AM.GIA 30% off sitewide sale starting May 16th – 30th.

Noiranca is offering 20% off all styles, code: MMD20 starting May 28th – June 5th.

Who What Wear is offering up to 25% off all styles, code: SHOP NOW starting May 26th – May 30th.

Indochino is offering 15% off sitewide, and 10% off clearance starting May 26th – May 30th.

Abacaxi is offering 20-25% off select styles starting May 26th – May 30th.

Find Me Now is offering an extra 30% off everything except Ross Top and HS22 collection starting May 26 – May 30th.

Senia is offering 20% Off, promo code: MDWLOVE20 starting May 27th – June 2nd.

Simple Retro Buy 2 Get 15% Off, promo code: MDS15 starting May 11th – June 8th.

Rails is offering 30% off select styles, promo code: MD30, starting May 25th – May 30th.

Sanctuary is offering an additional 30% off all styles, promo code: SUMMER30 starting May 26th – May 30th.

Bonde Born is offering up to 60% off past season collections starting May 26 – May 30th.

Joie is offering 40% off markdown items starting May 25th – May 30th.

Equipment is offering an extra 40% off markdown items starting May 25th – May 30th.

Monrow is offering 20% off sitewide, extra 20% off sale starting May 23rd – May 30th.

Shein is offering up to 80% off starting from May 29th – June 1st.

Ksubi is offering a sale until May 30th.

Calzedonia is offering Dynamic: bikini set $40 / One piece $40 starting May 27th – May 30th.

Skin Laundry is offering $500 off their Ultra Duo Facial (normally $700), bringing the cost down to only $200. As an added bonus, Skin Laundry will also be offering 15% off all product purchases made in clinic.

Simon Miller is offering 15% off almost everything sitewide on May 30th only, code: TAKE15.

Allina Liu is offering 25% off starting from May 28th – May 30th.

Collina Strada is offering 20% off select styles with code: WEEKEND20 starting May 27th – May 30th.