The Best Men’s Suits for Hot, Summer Work Days

Image: Instagram/@andrew_0515
Hybrid office working is in full effect. Many people are in the office at least 2-3 days a week now. For those who don’t have jobs where they can throw on a T-shirt and jeans and have to be more formal, a light-weight suit will be the next best thing. During the winter months a wool suit will keep you warm, but when commuting to the office everyday in 98 degree weather you’ll want suiting that will keep you cool. During the summer months, fabrics like linen, cotton and rayon will be your saving grace . They’ll help you fight against the sticky and humid air.

Fashion brands like Sandro Paris, J. Crew, H&M, Express, and all make affordable, stylish lightweight suiting that you can wear to the office, evening dinners or summer weddings. Here’s a selection of our favorite summer suiting, below.

Linen

Made from the flax plant, linen is naturally breathable and allows you to stay cool on those sweltering hot days and nights. 

Image: courtesy of H&M

H&M Slim Fit Linen Blazer, $80, hm.com
Image: courtesy of H&M

H&M Slim Fit Linen Suit Pants, $28, hm.com

Cotton

A lightweight cotton is more breathable than you think. It’ll wick away the moisture from your skin.

Image: courtesy of Express

Express Extra Slim Cotton-Blend Hyper Stretch Suit Jacket, $248, express.com
Image: courtesy of Express

Express Extra Slim Cotton-Blend Hyper Stretch Suit Pants, $98, express.com

Rayon

This breathable fabric is versatile and can act as wool, silk or cotton. 

Image: courtesy of Sandro Paris

Sandro Paris Suit Jacket, $695, us.sandro-paris.com
Image: courtesy of Sandro Paris

Sandro Paris Suit Pants, $345, us.sandro-paris.com 
