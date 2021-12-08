|Video Interview: Ludacris on Being a Girl Dad and ‘Karma’s World,’ the Netflix Series Inspired by His Daughter|Greg Tate, an Acclaimed Music Writer and Cultural Critic, Passes Away at 64|Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions Is Pushing ‘Rising Voices’ Forward With $3 Million Investment in BIPOC Filmmakers|Video: The Hidden American History Behind a Master Blademaker’s Knives|They Did That: Best Looks From the 2021 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet|EBONY Rundown: Majority White Jury Selected in Kim Potter Trial, Suspect Charged in Jacqueline Avant’s Murder, and More|Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart Is Reinventing the Miss USA Brand for a New Generation of Pageantry|Rosario Dawson and Warby Parker’s 2018 Pupils Project Collaboration Is Back Again With A New Color Upgrade|Department of Justice Closes Further Investigation Into the Murder of Emmett Till|Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae Dish On ‘The Game’ Reboot

Image: courtesy of Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Hosted by pop culture icon, comedian, and actor Kenan Thompson, the People’s Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California last night. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cleared the award show and took home the People’s Champion Award, the Male Movie Star of 2021 Award, and the Comedy Movie Star of 2021. The Queen, known as Halle Berry, received the People’s Icon of 2021 Award. Netflix’s True Story star Kevin Hart won the Drama Movie Star of 2021. Lil Nas X was crowned the Male Artist of 2021 (which is a no-brainer). Finally, the Game Changer of 2021 Award was given to Simone Biles who is absolutely more than deserving.

While the actual awards given are cute we all know that an award show isn’t complete without fire looks served by our favorite stars. Everyone from Hollywood blockbuster stars to chart-topping musicians to reality TV favorites hit the red carpet and killed the fashion game. Here’s a round-up of our fave looks of the night.

Halle Berry. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Porsha Williams. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
H.E.R. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Iman Shumpert. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Carlacia Grant. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Karamo Brown. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Tayshia Adams. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Laverne Cox. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
Leslie Jones. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
