They Did That: Best Looks From the 2021 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Hosted by pop culture icon, comedian, and actor Kenan Thompson, the People’s Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California last night. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cleared the award show and took home the People’s Champion Award, the Male Movie Star of 2021 Award, and the Comedy Movie Star of 2021. The Queen, known as Halle Berry, received the People’s Icon of 2021 Award. Netflix’s True Story star Kevin Hart won the Drama Movie Star of 2021. Lil Nas X was crowned the Male Artist of 2021 (which is a no-brainer). Finally, the Game Changer of 2021 Award was given to Simone Biles who is absolutely more than deserving.

While the actual awards given are cute we all know that an award show isn’t complete without fire looks served by our favorite stars. Everyone from Hollywood blockbuster stars to chart-topping musicians to reality TV favorites hit the red carpet and killed the fashion game. Here’s a round-up of our fave looks of the night.

Halle Berry. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Porsha Williams. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

H.E.R. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Iman Shumpert. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Carlacia Grant. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Karamo Brown. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Tayshia Adams. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images

Laverne Cox. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images