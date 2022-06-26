The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 BET Awards

Tonight, Diddy is being honored with the lifetime achievement award for his contribution to hip hop, R&B as well as to the overall culture at the 2022 BET Awards. Diddy bring a certain level of style to anything that he does. Just ask fellow collaborators Mary J. Blige and Jodeci who were on-hand to celebrate their mentor and friend.
The BET Red Carpet Live! pre-show was hosted by Terrance J and Pretty Vee along with DJ Jae Murphy who caught with the celebs as they hit the red carpet and showed off their best looks. Amanda Booz hosted celebrities in the Dove VIP Lounge where Black hair and beauty was amplified.
As the red carpet segment of the 2022 BET Awards is in full swing, we’re curating a style list as guests, such as Lizzo, Billy Porter and Janelle Monáe, flex their way through in their best looks. Check them out below and let us know your favorite looks from the evening.