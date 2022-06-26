The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 BET Awards

Tonight, Diddy is being honored with the lifetime achievement award for his contribution to hip hop, R&B as well as to the overall culture at the 2022 BET Awards. Diddy bring a certain level of style to anything that he does. Just ask fellow collaborators Mary J. Blige and Jodeci who were on-hand to celebrate their mentor and friend.

The BET Red Carpet Live! pre-show was hosted by Terrance J and Pretty Vee along with DJ Jae Murphy who caught with the celebs as they hit the red carpet and showed off their best looks. Amanda Booz hosted celebrities in the Dove VIP Lounge where Black hair and beauty was amplified.

As the red carpet segment of the 2022 BET Awards is in full swing, we’re curating a style list as guests, such as Lizzo, Billy Porter and Janelle Monáe, flex their way through in their best looks. Check them out below and let us know your favorite looks from the evening.

Janelle Monáe in an imperial sheer black gown fit for galactic royalty dress. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images.

Billy Porter took the avant-garde route in a neo-futuristic Rick Owens look. Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images for BET.

Cynthia Erivo in a boxy-cut, multi-colored Louis Vuitton two-piece. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images.

Lizzo giving us magnificent drama in this stunning Gucci gown. Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images for BET.

Pretty in pastel: Lena Waithe in a Casablanca suit. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images.

The queen Mary J. Blige shows off her legs in a slit-to-there out. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images.

K-Ci, JoJo, and DeVante Swing of Jodeci are dressed in all black like the ’90s bad boys there are. Image: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage for Getty Images.

Taraji P. Henson wearing a Tom Ford crystal embroidered asymmetric halter neck evening gown with chain-link strap. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images.

Marsai Martin sparkles in a diamond fringe dress. Image: Bennett Raglin for Getty Images for BET.

Summer Walker went for a tribal goddess look. Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images for BET.

Ari Lennox in a vampy lace dress. Image: Bennett Raglin for Getty Images for BET.

LeToya Luckett in a form-fitting flaming dress. Bennett Raglin for Getty Images for BET.

Eva Marcille wows in a short pearl-fringe get-up. Image: Bennett Raglin for Getty Images for BET.

Muni Long in a frou frou gown. Image: Bennett Raglin for Getty Images for BET.

Coi Leray in a sexy version of the Canadian tuxedo. Image: Bennett Raglin for Getty Images for BET.

Victoria Monét in a slinky sequin dress with rosette bodice. Image: Bennett Raglin for Getty Images for BET.