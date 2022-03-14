The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Tonight was a night of wins on stage and on the red carpet. Will Smith took home the award for Best Actor for King Richard while Ariana DeBose snagged the award for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story. Some of our favorite celebrities showed up and understood the assignment from Taye Diggs who will always be a 90s heartthrob in our books to Angelica Ross who gets it, always.

Here you can take a look at some of our favorite fashion looks of the night. Do you agree? Leave a comment below and let us know who your favorite look is.

We can never get tired of seeing Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet. Image: Frazer Harrison for WireImage for Getty Images

Indya Moore that’s it, that’s the tweet. Image: Frazer Harrison for WireImage for Getty Images

Taye Diggs has aged like fine wine wearing a purple velvet suit Image: Matt Winkelmeyer for Getty Images

Issa Rae glowing in her red floral dress. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield stormed the carpet in a comfortable fit. Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez for Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu Image: Jeff Kravitz for FilmMagic for Getty Images

Angelica Ross is the Black barbie doll the girls needed growing up. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer for Getty Images

Aunjanue Ellis came through dazzling us in this sparkly dress. Image: Jeff Kravitz for FilmMagic for Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown looks sharp in his black-on-black 2-piece suit. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith showed up on the red carpet giving us Shakespearean / romantic vibes. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images

Ariana DeBose giving us a twirl in a fabulous strapless mustard dress. Image: Neil Mockford for FilmMagic for Getty Images

Nicole Byer giving us fairy tale princess vibes in this luscious pink dress. Image: Jeff Kravitz for FilmMagic by Getty Images