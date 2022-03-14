The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Tonight was a night of wins on stage and on the red carpet. Will Smith took home the award for Best Actor for King Richard while Ariana DeBose snagged the award for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story. Some of our favorite celebrities showed up and understood the assignment from Taye Diggs who will always be a 90s heartthrob in our books to Angelica Ross who gets it, always.
Here you can take a look at some of our favorite fashion looks of the night. Do you agree? Leave a comment below and let us know who your favorite look is.