Held in New York City at Radio City Music Hall the 2022 Tony awards brought out some of the best and brightest in Hollywood. Ebony cover star Jennifer Hudson showed up in a beautiful black gown. We’ve rounded up the best red carpet looks below of some of our favorite stars killing the game right now. Let us know your favorite look below.

Jennifer Hudson in an embellished black form-fitting dress. Image: Dia Dipasupil for Getty Images

Jeremy Pope in an oversized cream-colored suit. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Danielle Brooks is in a beautiful multi-colored belted dress. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Jesse Williams is in a cropped black suit. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Uzo Aduba in a stunning gold off-the-shoulder dress with a leg slit. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Billy Porter in a metallic suit and braided bun hairstyle. Image: Dia Dipasupil for Getty Images

Ariana DeBose in a black sequins cut-out dress with a high thigh slit. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions