Like womenswear, menswear has a month-long of fashion shows that span across different cities in Europe. Starting with London and finishing strongly in Paris, Milan is the city scheduled in the middle, and hosts iconic Italian shows from Prada, Misson, and Giorgio Armani.

Below are some of the best looks seen on the Milan streets between show-hopping.

An attendee looking snug in a slim white turtleneck accessorized with burgundy Prada belt bag. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page dastardly handsome in a Giorgio Armani suit. Image: Frugiuele for Getty Images

Tamu McPherson looking la dolce vita in a black cutaway tank and full volume emerald green skirt. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.

The relaxed-fit of a ribbed pattern shirt jacket paired with dark green shorts and socks. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.

An oversize polo shirt with a foliage print matched with a classic plaid Burberry purse. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.

A show attendee in a black and yellow tie-dye Prada shirt. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Looking like a Sicilian mafioso in a Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane bowling shirt. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.