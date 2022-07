Men’s fashion month comes to an end with Paris as the last city showing collections. Fashion editors, stylists, influencers and celebrities all came through with some of the chicest, coolest, and well-put-together outfits we saw all season. One thing you can say about our people is that we were raised to always look our best, no matter what.

Below, peep through some of our favorite street style looks from the Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Paris Fashion Week.

Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God looking relaxed and chill as always. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

The cool kids out and about. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

Looking divine in all-white ensemble with a swath of noir. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

A black and white houndstooth trench adds a dash of haberdashery to a khaki ensemble. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Who says a salmon suit can look refined? Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images