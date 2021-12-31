|The Block is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Men of the Last Week of 2021|EBONY Rundown: CDC Advises Against Cruise Travel—Regardless of Vaccination Status, and More|3 Celebrity Glam Ideas to Inspire Your At-Home New Year’s Eve Look|Cardi B and Reebok Are Back With Another Drop Just in Time for the New Year|Tony Winner Adrienne Warren Speaks on Bringing Life to Mamie Till-Mobley in ‘Women of the Movement’|Kenan Thompson Production and Talent Company Set to Produce First Project With Mike Tyson|Video: How a Celebrity Tailor Is Redefining Luxury Athleisure|6 Style Tips to Boost Your Confidence in 2022|4 Holiday Shopping Tips That Our Pockets Will Love|DIY Self-Care Recipes to Get You Through the Holidays

The Block is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Men of the Last Week of 2021

Image: Instagram/@frederiquewills

As we wrap up 2021, let’s give thanks to the folks who kept our Instagram feed live. Last year, COVID kept a lot of us cooped up indoors with no where to go because of the quarantine. Because of vaccines, we were able to venture outdoors and slowly resume our daily lives like they were before the pandemic. As we had a purpose again to meet up with friends for a drink or dinner or just to basically hang out, we began to ditch the loose sweatsuits that we were living in in 2020 and once again began flexing fashionable fits. So if you’re ringing in the New Year out and about (safely) with friends or in the confines of your home, get dressed up for 2022 and celebrate another year of life.

We at EBONY look forward to another year of you guys killing it with your style.

Fredrique Wills

Jermaine Faust

Shannon Simpson

Foly Marius

Momo

Brandon Blackwood

Kadeem Johnson

Gunna

Julian Hall

James Harden

