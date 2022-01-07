|The Block Is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Women of the New Year, So far|Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Marries Soccer Player Jozy Altidore|Mary Alice Thatch, Newspaper Publisher Who Helped Win Pardon for the Wilmington 10, Passes Away 78|5 Lip Scrubs for Softer, Smoother Lips|Prada and Adidas Partner for a Sustainable Collection|Black College Football Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2022|Russell Westbrook Developing Documentary on Cultural Importance of Basketball’s Black Fives Era|The Top Men’s Fragrances for Keeping Winter Fresh|This Digital Museum’s Curation of Black Dolls Is Amazing|Lawrence Brooks, the Oldest American World War II Veteran, Passes Away at 112

The Block Is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Women of the New Year, So far

Image: courtesy of De'arra Taylor

We’re back with the best-dressed women of the first week of 2022. This week we scrolled through Instagram to find the most stylish ladies of the week and found that the category was “cozy.” From fly shearling coats for showing off to a divine knit dress for date night, these ladies gave us “lewks” that can keep one warm. Check out their outfit inspo, below.

Also, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Jennie Jenkins

Tamu Mcpherson

Michelle Savage

Mary Bennett

Stherfane Sexton

Tyla Lauren

Kayla Nicole

De’arra Taylor

Kerrish Atichiana

Patricia Bright

