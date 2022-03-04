The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies With the Coldest Coat Game

This week on the block we’re featuring ladies with the coldest coat game. The weather has been unpredictable this season: one day it’s 70 degrees; the next day it’s below 20. For those days that it’s frigid, there’s no reason why you can’t look good while combatting the freeze. Great outerwear will not only keep you warm, but it will also keep you looking extra fly. Just take a look at the ladies, we’ve rounded up below who prove our point. From Telsha Anderson-Boone’s fly leather ensemble to Adewunmi Erhabor’s aquatic blue gear, their outwear is extra chill.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Breukelen

Shari Smith

Telsha Anderson-Boone

Tiffany Reid

Damilola Owoade

Umindi Francis

Shaniqua J

LaLa Anthony