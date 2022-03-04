|This Family-Owned Tea Brand Is Building Community, One Sip At a Time|Celebrity Style: Junie and Teyana Taylor Ate Up Paris Fashion Week|Kyrie Irving Is Currently the Only NBA Player to Have a Black Female Sports Agent|The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies With the Coldest Coat Game|FedEx Has Established a $100K Scholarship Endowment at Mississippi Valley State University|Women’s History Month: Meet Jazz Artist Samara Joy, the Voice of a New Generation|How Gymnast Nia Dennis Fuels Her Mind and Body|Former Louisville Police Officer Acquitted on All Charges From Breonna Taylor Raid|Three Black Women Raise Over $60,000 for African Students Fleeing Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion|Senator Cory Booker Launches ‘Read Along With Cory’ YouTube Series

The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies With the Coldest Coat Game

Image: Instagram/@sha38

This week on the block we’re featuring ladies with the coldest coat game. The weather has been unpredictable this season: one day it’s 70 degrees; the next day it’s below 20. For those days that it’s frigid, there’s no reason why you can’t look good while combatting the freeze. Great outerwear will not only keep you warm, but it will also keep you looking extra fly. Just take a look at the ladies, we’ve rounded up below who prove our point. From Telsha Anderson-Boone’s fly leather ensemble to Adewunmi Erhabor’s aquatic blue gear, their outwear is extra chill.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Breukelen

Shari Smith

Telsha Anderson-Boone

Alexandra Douby

Adewunmi Erhabor

Tiffany Reid

Damilola Owoade 

Umindi Francis

Shaniqua J

LaLa Anthony

