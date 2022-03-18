The Block Is Hot: All the Green Finery from St. Patrick’s Day

This week on the Block, we take a look at all of the green finery from St. Patrick’s Day. From oversized suits to emerald leather Coach sacs, take a cue from these fellas as they channel “the luck of the Irish” with these vibrant verdant ensembles.
Drop a comment below and let us know who rocked your favorite look.
And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.