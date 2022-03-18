|This Startup Is On A Mission to Destigmatize Vaginal Health|Woman to Woman: Political Pioneers Who Empower Us|Regina King Will Be Co-Chairing the 2022 MET Gala|The Block Is Hot: All the Green Finery from St. Patrick’s Day|A Bank in Arizona Called the Police on a Black Man Who Attempted to Deposit a Check|Howard University Faculty Threaten to Strike Over Working Conditions|Marcus Scribner Embraces a New Chapter as ‘Black-ish’ Ends|DJ D-Nice Collabs With LVMH for the Second Anniversary of ‘Club Quarantine’|State Officials in Tennessee Are Attempting to Takeover a Black Town|Shalanda Young Becomes the First Black Woman to Head the Office of Management and Budget

The Block Is Hot: All the Green Finery from St. Patrick’s Day

Image: Instagram/@danclemt

This week on the Block, we take a look at all of the green finery from St. Patrick’s Day. From oversized suits to emerald leather Coach sacs, take a cue from these fellas as they channel “the luck of the Irish” with these vibrant verdant ensembles.

Drop a comment below and let us know who rocked your favorite look.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Momo

Dan Clemt

Khalid Briggs

Mikeelk

Gitoo

Demi Oyenekan

Dymon

Ebella Francis

Nji Malone

Gerson Lenegro

