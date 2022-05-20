|The Block Is Hot: HBCU Graduation Style|Wells Fargo Allegedly Held Fake Job Interviews for Minority Candidates|Ben Crump Has Pledged to Sue All Accomplices in the Buffalo Mass Shooting|Michell Clark Creates Daily, Motivational Affirmations to Uplift and Empower His Audience|Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Arrested for Grand Theft of Luxury Watch|“Top Chef” Star Gregory Gourdet Spotlights Haitian Cuisine With New Restaurant ‘Kann’ Opening This Summer|Tiffany Haddish Releases Her First Children’s Book, ‘Layla, the Last Black Unicorn’|Catch EBONY’s ‘Teen Legislative Summit: Our Young Black Leaders’ Tonight|Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Chat About Their Loving Partnership and Collaborating Together on ‘We Drip’ Music Video|Lori Harvey Reveals the Low-Impact Workout That Transformed Her Physique

The Block Is Hot: HBCU Graduation Style

da nia_ graduating
Image: Instagram/@lildinkkkk
Graduation photos have come a long way. Back in the day, a lot of us had our photos taken at the local mall or at Sears and thought we were fly doing so. Now, Gen-Z has arrived and are giving us all of the things in their graduation images. They are making sure that when you walk into their grandmothers’ living rooms and see their grad photos on the mantel, you’ll have to do a double take.

These grads are making sure Black excellence is recorded in all its glory. HBCU students are bringing their A+ style game to these images, props and all. We have to give these young men and women their flowers for executing these dope photo-shoots all while taking their final exams.

Here is a curated selection of some of the flyest grads that we found on the ‘gram. Let us know your favorite in the comment section.

Zai B

Da Nia

Fulani

Justin

Queeneth 

Kesharra 

Yola

Dakota

Montgomery

Chris

Hope

Bryson

