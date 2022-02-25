|The Block Is Hot: London Fashion Week Street Style Edition|Questlove and Black Thought Slated to Executive Produce a New Documentary on James Brown|Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court|EBONY Rundown: Biden Addresses Russia’s Attack on Ukraine, Columbia Professor Suspended for Racist Tweet, and More|Three Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Found Guilty of Federal Charges in George Floyd’s Murder|Da Brat and Judy Dupart Tie the Knot|One Man’s Multifaceted Ode to Black Love Through the Beauty of Our Hair|Video Interview: Catwoman Zoë Kravitz Spills the Milk on ‘The Batman’|Cop This: Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga|OUR TV and the Oakland Business Collective Have Partnered to Launch THE NEW OUR TV

Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

In case you didn’t know “fashion week” is really “fashion month.” Right after New York Fashion Week ends editors, buyers, and stylist are on planes flying to London for the next leg of the international runway shows. London streetwear fashion is always a great mix of fabulous outerwear and what we consider as “kooky” fashion. The girls and boys there are all about the layering!

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks from London Fashion Week. 

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Naomie Harris in a colorblock stunner. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
Pretty in pink! Image: Neil Mockford for Getty Images.
A strong-shouldered quilted red jacket pops against a schoolgirl fit. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
These streets are meant for flexing. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
A camel topper with an exaggerated houndstooth ensemble. Image: Neil Mockford for Getty Images.
Leather shorts and rugged-sole creepers. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
An avant garde mishmash. Image: Neil Mockford for Getty Images
Autumnal orange tones from head-to-toe. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Business-meets-street. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
The cool trench set. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

