The Block Is Hot: London Fashion Week Street Style Edition

In case you didn’t know “fashion week” is really “fashion month.” Right after New York Fashion Week ends editors, buyers, and stylist are on planes flying to London for the next leg of the international runway shows. London streetwear fashion is always a great mix of fabulous outerwear and what we consider as “kooky” fashion. The girls and boys there are all about the layering!

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks from London Fashion Week.

Naomie Harris in a colorblock stunner. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

Pretty in pink! Image: Neil Mockford for Getty Images.

A strong-shouldered quilted red jacket pops against a schoolgirl fit. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.

These streets are meant for flexing. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.

A camel topper with an exaggerated houndstooth ensemble. Image: Neil Mockford for Getty Images.

Leather shorts and rugged-sole creepers. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

An avant garde mishmash. Image: Neil Mockford for Getty Images

Autumnal orange tones from head-to-toe. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.

Business-meets-street. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images