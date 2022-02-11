|3 Tips for Hosting the Best Super Bowl Party|The Block Is Hot: These 10 Fellas Are Killing the Puffer Jacket Game|Dave Chappelle Refutes Accusations That He Opposes Affordable Housing in His Hometown|Snoop Dogg Accused of Sexual Assault by a Former Backup Dancer in Lawsuit|The New Docuseries ‘March’ Amplifies the Legacy of HBCU Marching Band Culture|Gabrielle Union’s Latest New York & Company Collection Has Us Ready for Spring|Photo Essay: Remembering Whitney Houston|Watch: ‘Good Question’ Featuring Our HBCU STEM Queens|Stitch Fix Picks 6 Black Designers for Its Elevate Program|Cop His Look: Singer Eric Bellinger’s 6 Grooming Must-Haves

The Block Is Hot: These 10 Fellas Are Killing the Puffer Jacket Game

Image: Instagram/@bluwgee

Good outerwear can make or break an outfit. Sometimes a jacket can tie your look together so well that you end up wanting to keep it on inside.

It’s still winter, though, so you’ll need a coat that not only looks cool but also helps you brave the elements. Puffer jackets—which can come in cropped or nearly floor-length iterations and a multitude of prints, patterns, and colors—have been having a moment over the past four years. This week’s group of guys have set the bar high with their puffer game drip. Check them out below.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Ike Slimster

Gigi

Tae

Darion

Julian Hernandez

Jerome Parker

Moubatch Knz

David

Junior

Jay

