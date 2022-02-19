|Catch Their Heat: These 5 Black Designers Were Blazing During the 2022 Fall-Winter New York Fashion Week Shows|The Block Is Hot: New York Fashion Week Street Style Edition|Kim Potter Sentenced to 2 years in Fatal Shooting of Daunte Wright|Recap of EBONY’s ‘The Black Connect: Heart of Dance’|Hidden Black History: STEM Trailblazers|YouTube is Leading the Charge to Push Black Artists and Creators to the Forefront|The Rising Stars to Follow During NBA All-Star Weekend|Megan Thee Stallion to Star in a Musical Film|Your Guide to Everything Happening at This Year’s NBA All-Star Weekend|Angela Simmons Talks Being Your Best Self, Her Two New Shows, and Balancing Parenthood on Your Own

The Block Is Hot: New York Fashion Week Street Style Edition

Candice Marie and her model boyfriend Alioune Badara Fall. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

New York Fashion Week always feels like the first day of school. You’re pumped to see all of your friends and can’t wait to show off all of your new clothes. Remember back when you used to slowly saunter to the front of the room to sharpen your pencil at the classroom sharpener as a means for your classmates to catch a glimpse of your hot outfit. Now we parade up and down the street in hopes of having our photo taken while rushing from show to show.

Fashion week during February is always about layering. It’s not enough to just top a coat over your shirt. In New York, this week, the weather didn’t know if it wanted to be somewhat warm or dangerously cold. You had to be able to adapt to power through all of the volatile temp changes. You needed to add a sweater, a knit vest, and maybe another topper under your outerwear.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite layered lewks.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Vanity Fair Fashion Director Nicole Chapoteau and Bustle Group Vice President of Fashion Tiffany Reid. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Vogue.com’s Editor Chioma Nnadi. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
From left: Monica Awe-Etuk, Karen Blanchard, Aissata Diallo, Jenny’ Naylor, and Nasteha Yusuf. Image: Melodie Jeng for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
Founder and Editor-in-Chief of SUNU Amy Sall. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Influencer Nasteha Yusuf. Image: Jeremy Moeller for Getty Images
Model Imani Randolph. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Vanity Fair Fashion Market Editor Kia Goosby. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Model Indira Scott. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images.
Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Influencer Jenny’ Naylor. Image: Jeremy Moeller for Getty Images
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide.

