|Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ Longtime Manager, Shot in Atlanta Shopping Center|Black Travelers Reflect on Visiting the World’s Iciest Continent, Antarctica|Snapchat to Pay 25 Black Creators $120,000 in a New Accelerator Program|The Block Is Hot: NYC Pride 2022 Edition|Non-Profit Generation Hope Speaks Out Against the Overturning of Roe v. Wade|How to Avoid ‘Travel Gut’ While Vacationing Abroad|Op-Ed: The Criminalization of the Right to Choose Impacts Black Birthing People Most—Here’s How We Can Fight Back|Pride Month: Designer Jerome Lamaar on Creating Clothing That Goes Beyond Labels|Artist Walker Noble Collabs With West Elm For Décor Line Inspired By His African Ancestry|Slutty Vegan Gets In on the Sneaker and Bag Game With Steve Madden

The Block Is Hot: NYC Pride 2022 Edition

Image: Instagram/@ jenellifraser
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

This past weekend was NYC pride, a weekend of festivities that brought together members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies to celebrate equality. It’s a moment for folks and their supporters to stand in their truth and be who they are. Though each group faces different struggles, Pride is a time to show love for each other.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks of folks who showed up unapologetically as themselves. Let us know which ones are your favorites in the comment section below.

Elijah

Jenelli Fraser

Kris

Bretagne

King

Eli

Cupid Bowe

Kendrick

Karlos Jahkeim Quiñones

Kandyce Hogan

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.