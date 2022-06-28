The Block Is Hot: NYC Pride 2022 Edition

This past weekend was NYC pride, a weekend of festivities that brought together members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies to celebrate equality. It’s a moment for folks and their supporters to stand in their truth and be who they are. Though each group faces different struggles, Pride is a time to show love for each other.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks of folks who showed up unapologetically as themselves. Let us know which ones are your favorites in the comment section below.

Elijah

Jenelli Fraser

Kris

Bretagne

King

Eli

Cupid Bowe

Kendrick

Karlos Jahkeim Quiñones

Kandyce Hogan