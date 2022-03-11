|The Block Is Hot: Paris Fashion Week Edition|Woman of The Day: From Prison to Personal Trainer; Syretta Wright Transformed Her Life Through Fitness|Black Female Trailblazers: Dr. Matshidiso Moeti is the First Woman to Lead the World Health Organization in Africa|Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail for Hate Crime Hoax|The Fashion Fair Documentary ‘The Beauty of Blackness’ Highlights the Richness and Innate Elegance of Our Skin|Members of Delta Sigma Theta Visit the Nation’s Capital to Advocate for Issues Within the Black Community|Fear of God Essentials Just Unveiled a New Collection Just in Time for Spring|Cynthia Bailey Spreads Awareness About Treating Uterine Fibroids|Actress Danielle Brooks Discusses Her New Show ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘The Color Purple’ and Stepping Into Her Gifts|Johnny Grier, the NFL’s First Black Referee, Passes Away at 74

The Block Is Hot: Paris Fashion Week Edition

Image: Claudio Lavenia for Getty Images

Fashion month has finally ended, and the block has definitely been hot all month long. Fashion editors, stylists, influencers and celebrities all came through with some of the chicest, coolest and well-put together outfits we saw all season. One thing you can say about our people is that we were raised to always look our best, no matter what. Below, peep through some of our favorite looks from this season’s Paris Fashion Week. 

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

A fun, peace suit. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Streetstyle star Michelle Elie rocks an avant garde black leather Junya Watanabe outfit with exaggerated shoulders. Image: Melodie Jeng for Getty Images.
Influencer Tamu McPherson in a chic red trench coat. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
Social media star Candace Marie and her model boyfriend in matching plaid. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images.
Shearling with a bit of rasta flair. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images.
Green with envy on these Paris streets. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
Tiffany Reid, Bustle’s Senior Vice President of Fashion director, wearing a fly-ass grey and red topper. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
The Cut’s Style Director Jessica Willis in a lace-trimmed oversized shirt and matching pleated skirt with Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner in a chic green v-neck sweater and leather trousers. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
The haute look with models Amar Akway, Ajah Angau Jok and Malika Louback . Image: Melodie Jeng for Getty Images.
Rihanna is not letting a baby bump get in the way of her looking sexy. Image: Jeremy Moeller for Getty Images.
A crochet top and patchwork skirt portray a hippie vibe. Image: Melodie Jeng for Getty Images.
Tommy flair: A sharp cut accents a cropped leather jacket and oversized button-down. Image: Jeremy Moeller for Getty Images.
Business meets casual. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.

