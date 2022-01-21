|The Block Is Hot: The 10 Best Dressed Ladies Whose Shoe Game is on Fleek|Mitch McConnell Under Fire for Implying African Americans Aren’t Americans|Spike Lee to Receive the Directors Guild of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award|Jimi Hendrix Estate Files Lawsuit Against His Bandmates’ Heirs Over Copyright Accusations|Buy This: 7 Loafers That’ll Update Your Wardrobe|Black TikTokers Critical of the Lack of Media Attention on Lauren Smith-Fields’ Death|NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree to Receive Congressional Gold Medal|Jay-Z and Meek Mill Support Bill to End Rap Lyrics From Being Used as Criminal Evidence|Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s National President Cheryl A. Hickmon Passes Away|Afrofuturism Comes to Carnegie Hall with New Citywide Festival

The Block Is Hot: The 10 Best Dressed Ladies Whose Shoe Game is on Fleek

This week on the block these ladies stepped out in their flyest footwear. From Amina Muaddi heels to Chanel shearling boots, these boss gals flexed it up. Designer Latoia Fitzgerald is rocking a leather ensemble with her gladiator heels and circle bag. Rapper Dess Dior paired her lax fit with ultraluxe furry booties to keep her feet warm during these cold winter nights.

As always, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Latoia Fitzgerald

Tiffany Turner 

Jhonea Williams 

Chantal Hussein

Shateria

Jai Nice

Sacha

Bianca Simone

Dess Dior

Breezy G

