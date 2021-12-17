|The Block is Hot: The 10 Best-Dressed Men on Your Timeline This Week|Megan Thee Stallion Inks Exclusive First-Look Deal With Netflix|Celebrity Chef Rene Johnson Wants You to Cook Up Plant-Based Versions of Holiday Favorites|LeVar Burton to Host the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee|Lewis Hamilton Receives Knighthood at Windsor Castle|The Fashion Institute of Technology’s New Social Justice Center Is Accelerating Social Equity for BIPOC Creatives|Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Legendary Bassist Of The Roots, Passes Away at 62|The 12 Remaining Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Have Been Released|Keechant Sewell Is the NYPD’s First Black Female Commissioner|EBONY Rundown: Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Civil Rights Violation Charges, Final Child Tax Credit Payments Distributed, and More

The Block is Hot: The 10 Best-Dressed Men on Your Timeline This Week

Image: courtesy of Guirassy Bambo

We’re back with another installment of showing off the best-dressed men on Instagram. This week’s round-up includes more tailored, professional pieces—like blazers and wide-legged trouser—mixed in with fun pops of color. Each gentleman featured is flexing effortless pieces of luxury and affordable fashions in a way that you can easily recreate on your own—especially if you’re ballin’ on a budget. So go ahead and hit the follow button on these profiles for some great visual style inspo that’s heavy on the drip.

Derrian Perry 

Praise Adekunle Asalu

Joshua Williams

Donnay Ragland

Guirassy Bambo

Nathan Murray

Nji Malone

Adrién Strasser

Antonio Thompson

Esdras Azonna

