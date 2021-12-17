The Block is Hot: The 10 Best-Dressed Men on Your Timeline This Week

We’re back with another installment of showing off the best-dressed men on Instagram. This week’s round-up includes more tailored, professional pieces—like blazers and wide-legged trouser—mixed in with fun pops of color. Each gentleman featured is flexing effortless pieces of luxury and affordable fashions in a way that you can easily recreate on your own—especially if you’re ballin’ on a budget. So go ahead and hit the follow button on these profiles for some great visual style inspo that’s heavy on the drip.