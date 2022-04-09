|The Block Is Hot: The Bag Lady Edition|Meet the Founder and CEO of This Award-Winning Whiskey Brand|EBONY Rundown: An Online University Is Accused of Preying Upon Black Women, ‘The Real’ Is Officially Canceled, and More|The ‘Money Coach’ Lynnette Khalfani-Cox Shares Tips on How to Get Us Right for Tax Season|We’re Here for Oprah Winfrey and Viola Davis’ Netflix Special|Will Smith Is Banned From the Oscars for 10 Years|Exclusive: Photographer Lelanie Foster on Capturing the First Official Portrait of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson|Janice Pettyjohn Becomes the First Woman Hired for a Full-Time Position on Howard University’s Football Team|Two Additional Black Coaches Join Brian Flores’ Class-Action Lawsuit Against the NFL|Ashanti Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Block Is Hot: The Bag Lady Edition

normani_handbag
Image: Instagram/@normani
It’s all about the accessories when trying to tie a look together. The right type of purse can round out any type of fit, and take it to the next level. Whether you have the funds to invest in a luxury holdall that gets better with age or can just afford a luxe-looking handbag that’s under $100, there’s a hot bag out there to serve every budget.

Check out our round-up from the gram this week of some our favorite bag inspo, and drop a comment below.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Normani

Kara

Rihanna

Kendericia Smith

