The Block Is Hot: The Best Spring Looks of the Week

Spring is in the air, and though the weather is still a little bipolar in some parts of this country—going from a crisp chill one day to sweltering heat the next, these ladies are breaking out from winter hibernation with fab transitional looks. Take for example, mama-to-be Elaine Welterwoth who proudly showcased her baby bump in a cute lightweight rib-knit number. Or, Ashley Fox who chose to sport an off-the-shoulder puff sleeve yellow dress to bring in the season. Yes, these glam dames showed out no matter what this season’s unpredictable weather was giving, and we love to see it.

Check out our favorite looks from the gram this week. Drop a comment below and let us know who rocked your favorite outfit.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Elaine Welteroth

Ashley Fox

Kimberly

Nikki

Yolande Macon

Fisayo Longe

Nnenna Echema

Simi

Breukelen

Oluwaseun