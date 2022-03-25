|The Block Is Hot: The Best Spring Looks of the Week|EBONY Rundown: Hampton University Offers Free Tuition, Room, and Board to Students in Ukraine, 5 Pittsburgh Cops Fired in Connection to Deadly Tasing Incident, and More|These 8 Natural Remedies Will Enhance Your Sleep Quality|Jamaica is Seeking Reparations From the United Kingdom|Supreme Court Rejects New Legislative Map for Wisconsin That Would Have Created a New Black Voting District|Telfar is Surprising Us With a New Mystery Collaboration This Friday|Kid Cudi to Direct and Star in New Film ‘Teddy’|Photographer Carell Augustus’ Book ‘Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments’ Is a Masterclass in Powerful Positive Imagery|A$AP Rocky Launches Sleek New Whiskey Brand Mercer + Prince|Jackson State University Becomes the First HBCU to Have a Televised Spring Football Game

The Block Is Hot: The Best Spring Looks of the Week

black women in yellow
Image: Instagram/@_ashleymfox
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Spring is in the air, and though the weather is still a little bipolar in some parts of this country—going from a crisp chill one day to sweltering heat the next, these ladies are breaking out from winter hibernation with fab transitional looks. Take for example, mama-to-be Elaine Welterwoth who proudly showcased her baby bump in a cute lightweight rib-knit number. Or, Ashley Fox who chose to sport an off-the-shoulder puff sleeve yellow dress to bring in the season. Yes, these glam dames showed out no matter what this season’s unpredictable weather was giving, and we love to see it.

Check out our favorite looks from the gram this week. Drop a comment below and let us know who rocked your favorite outfit.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Elaine Welteroth

Ashley Fox

Kimberly

Nikki

Yolande Macon 

Fisayo Longe

Nnenna Echema

Simi

Breukelen

Oluwaseun

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.